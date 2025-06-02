W Bali – Seminyak and Sensorium Bali Present Bali’s Most Immersive Sunday Brunch

This June, W Bali – Seminyak, the iconic beachfront luxury lifestyle resort known for its bold design and elevated experiences, invites guests to indulge in a Sunday brunch unlike any other.

In an exclusive collaboration with Sensorium Bali, one of the island’s most innovative culinary destinations, the resort presents a sensory-rich dining affair that redefines what it means to brunch. Through the seamless fusion of taste, scent, texture, sight, and sound, guests are taken on a multi-sensory journey designed to be felt as deeply as it is tasted.

Taking place on Sunday, 15th of June 2025, from 12 PM to 3.30 PM, the Sensorium Brunch Takeover transforms the beachfront setting of Starfish Bloo into a stage for immersive culinary storytelling. This one-day-only event isn’t simply a meal – it’s a theatrical dining experience that speaks to memory, emotion, and connection. Every element, from the plating to the playlist, is meticulously curated to spark curiosity and deepen the joy of dining.

At the heart of this unique collaboration is Chef William Salim, the mastermind behind Sensorium. Raised in Medan, North Sumatra, William’s earliest culinary memories were born in the warmth of his family kitchen, where food was more than nourishment – it was a ritual of connection and joy. That passion led him to Australia, where he spent over 13 years mastering his craft in top culinary schools and high-energy kitchens that shaped his signature style. Today, his distinctive “Australasian” cuisine – blending modern Australian technique with nostalgic Asian flavours – is celebrated for its emotional resonance as much as its innovation.

Located in the heart of Canggu, Sensorium has earned a cult following for its inventive approach to brunch. The restaurant reimagines the experience with thoughtful flavour combinations, evocative visual presentation, and a space that invites guests to slow down and savour. Chef William brings this same philosophy to W Bali – Seminyak, crafting a brunch menu that blurs the line between indulgence and art.

The Sensorium Brunch Takeover menu promises an array of bold and expressive dishes. Guests can expect standouts such as the Bulgogi Beef Burger, layered with pickled vegetables, Asian slaw, and chilli mayo, all nestled in a soft brioche bun. The Prawn Pasta delights with its balance of cherry tomatoes, edamame, and umami-rich prawn butter. The Textural of Mushroom offers a rich blend of textures: hearty dark rye, umami mushrooms, silky egg, and crunchy fried shallots, balanced with tender kailan, sweet carrot, and savoury seaweed paste.

For those with a sweet tooth, the iconic Miso Pancake, finished with fresh berries, citrus cream, and vanilla ice cream, delivers a comforting finale that is both playful and sophisticated. Each dish is more than just a recipe – it’s a moment, crafted to linger in the memory.

This sensory celebration unfolds against the vibrant backdrop of Starfish Bloo, where the energy of W Bali – Seminyak meets the serenity of the Indian Ocean. Live entertainment and curated DJ sets enhance the ambience, creating a dynamic atmosphere that mirrors the spirit of the menu – elevated, unexpected, and joyfully indulgent. The experience is perfect for those seeking a refined Sunday brunch experience, whether for celebration, reconnection, or simple indulgence.

To match the elevated nature of the event, the brunch is offered in several indulgent tiers. The Sensorium Brunch Experience starts at Rp950,000++ per person, inclusive of soft drinks. For those in a celebratory mood, guests can choose from curated beverage packages, priced at Rp1,410,000++, which include Veuve du Vernay Ice Rosé and Gordon’s Pink Gin, while Rp1,850,000++ offers a premium selection of house beverages. For the ultimate in luxury, the Champagne Package, priced at Rp3,200,000++ per person, promises an unforgettable elevated affair.

For more information or to reserve your table, please visit www.starfishbloorestaurant.com or email bf.wbali@whotels.com.