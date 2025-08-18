‘W PRESENTS’ Returns to W Bali – Seminyak Headlined by TMPLE and The Bellwood, Tokyo Bar Takeover

W Bali – Seminyak , the premier luxury beachfront resort in Bali, has announced the highly anticipated return of W PRESENTS, the signature global live music series from W Hotels. Held on on Saturday, 30 August 2025, from 5 PM onwards this one-night-only celebration will unite world-class music and cutting-edge mixology on the resort’s iconic WET Deck, creating Seminyak’s most vibrant sunset stage of the season.

This year’s edition makes headlines with an exclusive performance by TMPLE , the rising London-based electronic duo whose deep, melodic sets have captured the attention of industry icons Pete Tong and Jamie Jones. Their high-energy, immersive shows – paired with releases on the renowned Crosstown Rebels label – have established TMPLE as a global house music act to watch, making their Bali debut an unmissable moment for the island’s music scene.

Bringing its award-winning mixology to Indonesia for the first time, the evening will also feature a cocktail takeover by The Bellwood, Tokyo , ranked No. 34 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024. Known for its innovative Cocktail Kaiseki, The Bellwood will transport the essence of Shibuya nightlife to Seminyak. Guests can embark on a curated flavour journey, from the G&T for Hipsters, where gin meets wasabi, celery, and tropical lychee, to the Shiso Paradise, a herbaceous fusion of tequila, shiso, and guava with a zesty yukari finish. For the adventurous palate, the Umericano balances umeshu, strawberry, sakura, and a subtle tabasco distillate. At the same time, the Tokyo Fashioned closes the night with a silky Japanese twist on the classic whisky cocktail, enriched with milk-brewed coffee, banana, and miso.

Highlighting these creations is Atsushi Suzuki , The Bellwood’s founder and internationally acclaimed bartender. Suzuki began his career at 18 in Tokyo’s Katsushika ward before honing his craft at Angel’s Share in New York and other celebrated bars across London, Toronto, and Shanghai. In Shanghai, he was instrumental in opening Speak Low and Sober Company, earning international recognition and becoming the first Japanese bartender to be named Bartender of the Year by DRiNK Magazine Asia. Returning to Japan in 2018, he co-founded The SG Club and later launched The Bellwood in 2020, now ranked among the World’s 50 Best Bars (#89). Known for his smooth yet playfully twisted style, Suzuki continues to influence cocktail culture globally – and will bring his award-winning creativity to Bali for this exclusive takeover.

Tickets and VIP packages offering premium seating and exclusive access are now available on Megatix . With limited spots for this one-night-only event, early booking is recommended for guests eager to sip, savour, and sway in true W style at Bali’s most vibrant luxury beachfront resort.

Elevate your experience with the ULTRA VIP Table, featuring every Super VIP perk plus a private dinner with TMPLE at EWOW Suite, all-access backstage moments, and the best seat in the house – front row at W Presents. Priced at IDR 55 million for six guests.

W PRESENTS featuring TMPLE and The Bellwood, Tokyo Bar Takeover will take place on Saturday, 30 August 2025, from 5 PM to 11 PM at the iconic WET Deck of W Bali – Seminyak, where the island’s most dynamic beachfront stage will come alive with music, cocktails, and unforgettable sunset vibes.