Experience the Dragon Boat Festival in Style with “The Lion Treats”

Join Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort for a Special Promotion by Chef Alex Kuan Featuring Exquisite Glutinous Rice Dumplings at Lion X.

Get ready to savour a wave of flavours and immerse yourself in an unparalleled lifestyle experience at the Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort‘s Chinese Restaurant, Lion X.

The Dragon Boat Festival is a traditional Chinese holiday that takes place on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese calendar, typically falling in late May or June according to the Gregorian calendar. This festival honours Qu Yuan, a cherished prime minister of the southern Chinese state of Chu during the Warring States Period (approximately 600 B.C. to 200 B.C.). The celebrations include dragon boat races and the consumption of sticky rice dumplings known as zongzi, reflecting southern Chinese customs. The Dragon Boat Festival combines rituals for good fortune with a break from the summer heat.

Elevating this ancient festival to new heights, “The Lion Treats” offers three tantalising options that capture the essence of the Dragon Boat Festival: Beijing Roasted Duck Glutinous Rice Dumpling (roasted duck, black mushroom, dried chestnut and salted egg yolk), Authentic Pork Belly Glutinous Rice Dumpling Cantonese Flavour (braised pork belly, black mushroom, dried chestnut and salted egg yolk), and Classic Phoenix XO Mushroom Glutinous Rice Dumpling (XO mushroom sauce, black mushroom, chicken meat, dried chestnut and salted egg yolk).

As the Dragon Boat Festival approaches, embark on a culinary journey that blends tradition with a modern twist, available exclusively from the 6th to the 12th of June 2024.

The tasty glutinous rice dumplings start at just Rp96,000++ and are available during lunch and dinner.

To join this exciting celebration, secure your spot by contacting Lion X at [email protected] or via WhatsApp at +62 81138205490.