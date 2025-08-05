The Award-Winning Li Feng Celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival with Exquisite Homemade Mooncakes

Home to rich oriental culture embellished in a lavish setting, Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta presents a selection of exquisite homemade mooncakes to celebrate the highly anticipated Mid-Autumn Festival.

Handcrafted by skilled chefs from the award-winning Li Feng and using only the finest ingredients and traditional wooden moulds, these delectable mooncakes will be available for sale starting from August 2025.

These luscious mooncakes are housed in two elegant gift box options, perfect for gifting or indulging in a moonlit celebration. The “Radiance hamper” is priced at Rp 1,288,000 net and contains four mouthwatering mooncakes, while the “Moonrise hamper” is priced at Rp 858,000 net, offering two delightful mooncakes to savour. Guests can send personalised warm wishes as each box comes with a tag that can be customised with a company logo or family initials.

The Mid-Autumn Mooncake collection is thoughtfully curated and is available in four tantalising flavours:

Signature Black Sesame with Salted Egg Yolk – A delightful blend of nutty black sesame and the rich, creamy goodness of salted egg yolk.

White Lotus with Salted Egg Yolk – A classic favourite, featuring velvety smooth lotus paste complemented by the richness of salted egg yolk.

Pandan Lotus – A fragrant blend of smooth lotus seed paste infused with aromatic pandan, offering a delicate balance of sweetness and tradition in every bite.

Red Bean Orange Tangerine – A delightful twist on a classic, featuring sweet red bean paste infused with zesty orange and tangerine for a refreshing citrusy finish.

In dedication to creating the finest homemade mooncakes and due to the absence of preservatives in these artisanal creations, these mooncakes are best enjoyed within a month from the date of purchase. To maintain optimal quality, it is essential to store the mooncakes in a cool and dry environment, with a room temperature of approximately 18 degrees Celsius.

To add to the festive cheer, an exclusive 15% discount is available for Early Bird purchases made until the 4th of September 2025. Special offer on bulk orders is also available. For further information or to place an order, please contact HelloMO via WhatsApp at +62 (21) 2993 8888 or email mojkt-lifeng@mohg.com.