Terra’s Healthy Food Meal Plan Offers New Mouth-Watering Menu

Starting the new year on the right path with Terra’s revamped meal plan programme.

It’s usually at the beginning of a new year when we take a step back to reassess our lifestyle and habits and think of how we can strive towards living a healthier lifestyle. One key component of that, as we all know, is the food and drinks you put into your body. Nutrition demands consistency, and Terra aims to make meeting your nutritional goals as enjoyable and effortless as possible. Terra’s motto is ‘Wellness starts from within’, and it’s so true how we are a reflection of what we fuel our bodies with.

Terra was founded by the LDS Lifestyle group with the vision of providing the highest quality nutritional foods by preparing them in a tasty way that is not unhealthy. Playing with a variety of seasonings and herbs allows Terra to bring out further freshness in their foods. Terra takes careful thought and consideration into the sourcing of their ingredients, using the finest organic ingredients and sourcing locally to the best of their ability. Now entering their 5th year of being operational, they’ve constantly refined and elevated their offering throughout the years. Alongside their gorgeous display of freshly prepared foods for their bowls and wraps, they are especially known for their meal plan programme.

Their range of specialised meal plan programmes is basically a tailored package of meals that you subscribe to, based on your nutritional goals that are sent to your doorstep fresh every day! Whether your goals are to increase your muscle mass, lose weight, eat a plant-based diet or more, let Terra take care of your diet by providing you with wholesome and healthy meals delivered to your doorstep. “We always adapt to our customers’ tastes and keep a close eye on the latest nutritional findings to deliver the best quality product,” said Rachella Rosalviano, Chief Marketing Officer of LDS Lifestyle.

Located in Senopati along Jalan Suryo No. 32, Terra is open from 7 AM to 8 PM and offers a diverse range of options for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Indulge in their special breakfast à la carte offering in the morning. For lunch, browse their counter filled with freshly prepared dishes and build your own bowl starting with your base, protein and choice of two veggies, and finally finish it off with your choice of homemade sambal/sauce. Alternatively, choose from a selection of signature à la carte dishes, and shout out to our gourmet wraps and pita wrap sandwiches.

Terra offers a brand new selection of food on their counter every week to week to constantly keep things fun and interesting. Terra even produces a homemade selection of healthy treats made with wholesome ingredients. Their best-selling series of healthy cookies is not to be missed! Nor are their homemade nut butter, homemade healthy ice cream and much more.