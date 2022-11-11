Immigration to Immediately Deport Foreigners Protesting the G20 Summit

Immigration will deport foreigners who demonstrate leading up to and during the G20 Summit.

Acting Director General of Immigration of the Law and Human Rights Ministry Widodo Ekatjahjana said his team would take firm action against any foreigners deemed to be interfering with the interstate forum.

“Regarding foreigners who hold demonstrations, we will immediately deport them for the sake of security and order throughout this G20 activity,” said Ekatjahjana at Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport on Monday 7th November 2022, as quoted from his official statement.

Immigration has also stated that firm action will still be carried out humanely.

Ekatjahjana gave an example regarding the Immigration Office Class I Jember, East Java which secured a 57-year-old Japanese citizen with the initials TS who protested by unfurling a banner on Jalan Yos Sudarso, Banyuwangi City. TS’s action was deemed disturbing by immigration, so he was deported in order to maintain the country’s conducive situation towards and during the G20 summit.

“I have contacted the Japanese Consul General in Surabaya regarding the presence of a Japanese citizen demonstrating here,” said Ekatjahjana.

The Japanese citizen admitted their mistake and received information on the sanctions that would be imposed. TS is known to have initially arrived in Bali on 31st October 2022 with a VoA for tourism purposes, then continued travelling to Yogyakarta, Surabaya, and Banyuwangi.

“If there is a violation by foreigners, we will remain firm according to the applicable rules,” he added.