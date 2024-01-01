Embrace the spirit of the Lunar New Year with culinary delights at Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa.

In honour of the Year of the Dragon, Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa is delighted to introduce “The Dancing Dragon” celebration, featuring three exclusive events that promise to bring prosperity and joy to all guests.

Event 1: The Chinese New Year “Prosperity Buffet Dinner”

Join Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa on 10th February 2024 at Clay Craft Restaurant for a lavish Chinese New Year Buffet Dinner. Indulge in a delightful feast featuring an all-you-can-eat prosperity buffet, complemented by exclusive River Ming Baiju cocktails and a special Lion Dance performance from local artists. Priced at Rp588,000++ per person, early reservations made before 3rd February 2024, will enjoy a 15% discount per person, while groups of eight people or more will receive a generous 20% off.

Event 2: The “Oriental Taste” Special Menu

Experience the charm of oriental flavours with our limited-time special menu, “Oriental Taste,” available from 3rd to 9th February 2024. Delight in tantalising dishes for both lunch and dinner at Clay Craft Restaurant and Double Ikat (dinner only).

Event 3: “Lunar Prosperi-Tea” Afternoon Tea

Elevate your celebration with the Lunar Prosperi-Tea, an exclusive afternoon tea experience at R Bar from 7th to 18th February 2024, between 2 PM and 6 PM. Revel in the delightful blend of auspicious flavours and elegant treats for this festive occasion. Priced at Rp288,000++ per person, Marriott Bonvoy and Club Marriott members are entitled to a 15% discount.

Marriott Bonvoy members and Club Marriott members can enjoy an exclusive 15% discount on all Chinese New Year programs. Reservations are open now.

To secure your spot: