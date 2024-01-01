Embark on an unforgettable Bali journey at the glorious beachfront sanctuary, Grand Hyatt Bali.

Make your stay extraordinary with the resort’s All-Inclusive Food and Beverage package, designed to enhance your experience with an extensive array of scrumptious dining selections that will transform your vacation into an indelible memory. The All-Inclusive Food and Beverage package presents delectable breakfasts, lunches, and dinners every day.

Moreover, guests can also enjoy free-flowing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages throughout their stay. As a special treat for family travelers, the exceptional offers include complimentary access to the resort’s Oceania Kids Club, providing an extra layer of enjoyment and ensuring a memorable experience for the entire family.

Amidst ocean pleasures on the island, Grand Hyatt Bali offers an extensive array of recreational facilities to meet the demands of our guests, whether they are avid sports enthusiasts, sun worshippers, or those who simply want to discover another facet of Bali. The resort comprises 636 guest rooms and an extensive choice of swimming pools, food and beverage outlets, spa villas, a fitness center, kids club, and more.

Authentic Balinese design is featured in every room, complete with a daybed and a balcony overlooking the garden or ocean. The culinary offerings at Grand Hyatt Bali are diverse and authentic, serving up comforting home favorites from Italian, Japanese, and Indonesian to Balinese cuisines. An all-day bar, tavern, lounges, and afternoon tea are also available.

Expect a rejuvenating session at Kriya Spa, while The Bay Club Health and Fitness Center becomes the haven for active vacationers. For our young guests, an immersive program full of fun awaits at our Oceania Kids Club.

Terms and conditions apply. For additional information on Grand Inclusions or to make your reservation, please visit grandhyattbali.com or contact +62 361 77 1234, Whatsapp +62 815 5744 100, or send an email to [email protected].