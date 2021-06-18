Rediscover Betawi at The Dharmawangsa Jakarta

The Dharmawangsa Jakarta is proud to announce “Rediscover Betawi”, a tribute to Jakarta through a month-long epicurean journey and experiences in commemoration of Jakarta’s 494th anniversary.

Inspired by the rich culinary and cultural heritage of the indigenous Betawi, The Dharmawangsa Jakarta pays homage to the historical and iconic ethnic group through a collection of culinary offerings and room experiences.

Jakarta Restaurant and The Courtyard

Executive Chef, Tony Saputra presents a special ala carte menu available for lunch and dinner throughout June. The menu features soto Betawi, iga tangkar, asinan Juhi and es doger mousse.

An exquisite Sunday Brunch featuring a selection of authentic Betawi dishes will be launched on 20th June 2021. Guests are invited to discover a journey down memory lane as we are offering Betawi-inspired beverages, pletok squash or pletok negroni, as the welcome drink.

A variety of traditional and rare Betawi snacks and main courses served a la minute in live stations and in the buffet station include soto Betawi, semur jengkol, sayur babanci, pindang bandeng, gabus pucung, pecak ikan, laksa Betawi, asinan Betawi and nasi ulam as well as desserts and snacks namely, selendang mayang, kue pancong, kue dongkal, lupis ketan, kue rangi and es doger.

Moreover, starting from 20-27th June 2021 every afternoon from 2-5pm, an authentic culinary experience awaits with “Jajanan Sore” at The Courtyard for Rp495,000++ per person

Various food stalls of authentic Betawi snacks and desserts will be showcased at The Courtyard for an all-you-can-eat experience or a la carte. The menu includes kerak telor, asinan Juhi, laksa Betawi, soto Betawi, gado-gado, kue apeh, kue rangi and kue gambang.

Rediscover Betawi Sunday Brunch is available on 20th and 27th June 2021 at 11:30am-2:30pm, priced at Rp695,000++ per adult and Rp495,000++ per child above 4-years-old and below 11-years-old.

The Cake Shop

The Cake Shop offers avocado tiramisu and es doger cake and a selection of Betawi iconic gift set such as roti buaya, biji ketapan , akar kelapa and kembang goyang. All items will be available from 1st to 30th June.

Majapahit Lounge

Throughout June, Majapahit Lounge will showcase three Betawi-inspired beverages: pletok negroni, wedang martini and bir pletok.

Heritage Exploration at The Dharmawangsa Jakarta

In commemoration of Jakarta’s 494th anniversary, The Dharmawangsa Jakarta is offering a bespoke cultural and wellness program available only from 25-27 June 2021.

Discover a two-night accommodation in one of Jakarta’s iconic luxury hotels starting from Rp15 million, and experience a unique itinerary designed to celebrates the city’s vibrant cultural and heritage destination.

The weekend staycation program is inclusive of Betawi-inspired custom amenities, afternoon cocktails and “The Jakarta Explorer” private session in collaboration with Indonesian Heritage Society, a private tour to the National Museum and Textile Museum, Jajanan Sore by the pool, Indonesian degustation dinner menu exclusively prepared by Executive Chef Tony Saputra, a meditation class, as well as Sunday Brunch at Jakarta Restaurant or The Courtyard.

Visit www.the-dharmawangsa.com for more details.