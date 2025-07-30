Pan Pacific Jakarta Unveils Signature Coffee Blend Journey Into Flavour and Heritage

In the heart of Jakarta, where tradition meets modern elegance, Pan Pacific Jakarta continues to redefine unforgettable memories with the unveiling of the ‘Pacific Signature Blend’ — a fusion of arabica and robusta beans, thoughtfully crafted to embody the spirit of refinement and hospitality.

Exclusive Pacific Signature Blend

More than just a beverage, this coffee tells a story of intertwined cultures, of mornings that begin with warmth and of conversations that linger over each sip. The blend captures the smooth sophistication of arabica and the bold depth of robusta, creating a cup that is both comforting and invigorating.

“For us, coffee is about more than just taste—it’s about connection. We wanted to create something that feels personal, something that guests can enjoy whether they’re starting their day, taking a quiet moment or sharing stories with loved ones.” Sjefke Jansen – General Manager of Pan Pacific Jakarta

Sourced and roasted by seasoned coffee artisans with decades of expertise and a deep reverence for the craft of coffee making, the Pacific Signature Blend is a tribute to craftsmanship and quality; it reflects our dedication to curating experiences that are meaningful, memorable and soulful.

A masterful fusion of flavour and heritage, our Pacific Signature Blend combines the smooth, nuanced notes of milk chocolate, caramel and spiced berries from 60% arabica beans (sourced from the lush highlands of Java and Sumatra) with the bold, full-bodied character of 40% robusta beans grown in the rich soils of Sulawesi.

This harmonious blend delivers a cup that’s both rich and vibrant, striking the perfect balance between elegance and intensity. Whether you’re a casual coffee drinker or a seasoned connoisseur, each sip offers a journey through Indonesia’s finest coffee regions. It also reflects Pan Pacific Jakarta’s commitment to excellence and guest satisfaction, making it a signature experience worth savouring.

Guests can enjoy the Pacific Signature Blend at Keyaki Japanese Restaurant, the Pacific Club Lounge and Eden Bar, whether as part of a leisurely breakfast, an elegant afternoon coffee break or a relaxing evening wind-down.

Signature Coffee Cocktail & Mocktail

To celebrate the launch of our Pacific Signature Blend, Eden Bar will present three exclusive coffee-based creations, inspired by the rich and harmonious character of the coffee. Available from 1 August 2025 until the end of this year, this irresistible trio of coffee-based creations – called Mint & Grind, Tropical Dusk and Scarlet Brew – will each add a new dimension to coffee indulgence at Pan Pacific Jakarta.

Cocktail

The Mint & Grind is a refreshing cocktail, which combines bold espresso with zesty lime, cooling mint and a splash of white rum, topped with soda and San Pellegrino Rosa for a sparkling finish.

Mocktails

For those seeking a non-alcoholic option, Tropical Dusk blends pineapple juice, blue curacao, mint and espresso into a vibrant mocktail that evokes sunset vibes with every sip. Meanwhile, Scarlet Brew is a mocktail that fuses strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and espresso with a touch of syrup, creating a luscious, fruit-infused coffee experience.

Each drink captures the essence of the Pacific Signature Blend; its balance, depth and complexity, reimagined in a playful and refreshing format.

About Pan Pacific Jakarta

Located in the heart of the city’s bustling commercial and business district, Pan Pacific Jakarta is the tallest luxury hotel in Indonesia. The hotel delivers unparalleled hospitality, state-of-the-art facilities and graceful service. With its strategic location, occupying the 71st to 90th floors of Thamrin Nine’s iconic Luminary Tower, Pan Pacific Jakarta provides easy access to the city’s major attractions and business hubs, making it the ideal choice for both business and leisure travellers. The hotel’s commitment to excellence is evident in every detail, from its 158 elegantly appointed rooms and suites to exquisite dining options such as Keyaki Japanese Restaurant and the Eden Bar. The Pacific Club Lounge is located on the top floor, and wellness facilities such as a gym, indoor swimming pool and steam rooms are available on the 71st floor. At Pan Pacific Jakarta, we invite you to explore a world where luxury meets convenience, and every stay is an unforgettable experience. For more information, please visit www.panpacific.com/jakarta