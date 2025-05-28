Savour Unforgettable Family Moments at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta

Make this school holiday break one to remember. Mandarin Oriental Jakarta presents a curated selection of inspiring experiences — from luxurious weekend escapes and family dining delights to wellness moments that nourish both body and soul.

Weekend Escape in the Heart of the City

This school holiday season, families are invited to retreat into the comfort and elegance of Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta with the Weekend Escape package. Guests can enjoy:

Complimentary daily breakfast for two adults and two children (up to 6 years old)

A special welcome amenity

Hotel credit of IDR 500,000 net per room per night for use at the Spa or Food & Beverage outlets

Complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability)

Late check-out until 3 PM (subject to availability)

A Soulful Evening Under the Full Moon

In collaboration with certified instructors Mrs. Chasiana and Dr. Yulizhar Mattawang, Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta presents a tranquil evening of Yoga and Sound Healing under the full moon. Taking place on Wednesday, 11 June 2025, from 7 PM to 8 PM at the Poolside (5th floor), this one-and-a-half-hour session offers a unique blend of yoga, meditation, and singing bowl healing therapy to promote inner peace and balance.

Imperial Feast at Li Feng

This school holiday, delight your family with the Imperial Feast at Li Feng. Curated by Executive Chinese Chef Woon Ting Keat, the set menu features an exquisite selection of dim sum, soups, and Cantonese specialties perfect for a joyful lunch gathering.

Dine-In Comfort, Stay In Style

Guests who prefer dining in can now enjoy a curated selection of international and Indonesian main courses, available through in-room dining. Every main course order comes with a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage, making it the perfect way to unwind without leaving your room.

Wellness Experiences for Every Lifestyle

This June, Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta continues to support guests’ well-being with tailored wellness activities:

Recharge & Rejuvenate – a calming session that combines light movement, breathwork, and deep stretching.

Power Punch Class – a high-energy workout held every Saturday at 4 PM by the pool, blending boxing fundamentals with core-focused cardio. No prior experience is needed.

For reservations and more information, please contact +62 21 2993 8888 or visit mandarinoriental.com/jakarta About Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta