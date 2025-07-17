Introducing the New Continental Brunch at Sana Sini Restaurant

A sophisticated Sunday indulgence at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia.

Pullman Jakarta Indonesia is delighted to unveil the launch of its New Continental Brunch at the award-winning Sana Sini Restaurant, inviting guests to enjoy an elevated brunch experience every Sunday from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Renowned for its theatrical open kitchens and international buffet concept, Sana Sini now presents a refined take on Sunday dining. The Continental Brunch offers a curated selection of gourmet dishes across five live cooking stations — Western, Japanese, Chinese, Indonesian, and Dessert — complemented by à la carte favourites and gueridon service, where selected items are prepared and served tableside for a personalised touch.

Priced at Rp698,000++ per person, this sumptuous brunch includes non-alcoholic beverages and a rotating menu of signature creations, offering a fresh culinary journey with each visit.

Throughout July and August, diners can look forward to indulgent highlights such as oversized croissants measuring up to 40 centimetres in length, foie gras terrine with aged balsamic jelly, and a premium Japanese sashimi selection featuring tuna, salmon, megajiki, tako, shima saba, crab stick, and tamago — including a live carving of whole tuna at the station, and pass-around servings of uni and ikura. Western delights include a comforting pasta of the day, such as potato gnocchi with burnt butter sage and toasted pine nuts, while the Butcher’s Block presents prime OP ribs of certified Australian beef, slow-roasted to perfection.

No brunch is complete without dessert, and guests will be treated to gueridon specials including molten chocolate lava cake, pineapple flambé with cinnamon ice cream, and a warm baked apple crumble served with anglaise and raisins.

With its balance of bold flavours, elegant presentation, and premium ingredients, the New Continental Brunch promises more than just a meal — it is a celebration of refined leisure and culinary artistry. The combination of gourmet live stations and interactive tableside service creates a unique experience that blends comfort, discovery, and indulgence in one elegant setting.

Set in the heart of Jakarta at the iconic Pullman Jakarta Indonesia, Sana Sini continues to uphold its reputation as one of the city’s leading dining destinations. The restaurant has long been celebrated for its dynamic and immersive dining style, where each kitchen offers a window into world cuisines, now further elevated with this latest brunch concept.

Guests are encouraged to book early, as seating is limited to ensure an intimate and relaxed atmosphere for every diner.

For Enquiries and Reservations:

Pullman Jakarta Indonesia