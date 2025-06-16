Celebrate Jakarta’s 498th Anniversary in Style with the Betawi Festival at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

A Month-Long Tribute to Heritage, Flavour, and the Timeless Spirit of the Capital.

In celebration of the capital’s 498th anniversary, Pullman Jakarta Indonesia proudly presents the Betawi Festival — a vibrant, month-long homage to the rich cultural and culinary legacy of the Betawi people. From curated dining experiences to exclusive heritage-inspired offerings, guests are invited to immerse themselves in the colourful essence of Jakarta’s indigenous roots, right in the heart of the city.

Throughout June 2025, Pullman Jakarta Indonesia transforms into a lively showcase of Jakarta’s living traditions, offering a diverse range of experiences designed to honour the city’s storied past and dynamic present. From authentic cuisine and traditional beverages to modern twists on classic flavours, the Betawi Festival is a heartfelt celebration of Jakarta’s enduring identity.

Jakarta Anniversary Getaway Package

Celebrate the City with a Stay to Remember

Mark this historic milestone with the exclusive Jakarta Anniversary Getaway Package, starting from Rp2,075,000++ per night. This specially curated package includes:

Stylish overnight accommodation in a Deluxe Room

Daily breakfast for two

A limited-edition Jakarta Anniversary e-money card, designed exclusively by Pullman Jakarta Indonesia, is a distinctive collectable to commemorate the city’s 498th birthday

Whether you’re a local looking for a weekend escape or a visitor eager to explore Jakarta’s culture in comfort, this package offers a meaningful way to celebrate the capital in style.

Betawi Brunch at Sana Sini Restaurant

A Culinary Journey Through Jakarta’s Rich Flavours

Sana Sini Restaurant invites guests on a gastronomic adventure with the Betawi Brunch on Sunday, 22nd of June 2025 — an abundant buffet featuring live cooking stations and a curated selection of iconic Betawi dishes, including:

Nasi Ulam, Semur Jengkol, and Gabus Pucung

Beloved Betawi sweets such as Roti Gambang, Roti Buaya, and Kue Pancong

The refreshing, herbal Bir Pletok — Jakarta’s signature spiced drink

Priced at Rp698,000++ per person. Children under 12 dine free with a paying adult (up to two children).

Betawi Afternoon Tea at Le Chocolat Lounge

A Sophisticated Tribute to Jakarta’s Heritage

Take a refined pause with the Betawi Afternoon Tea at Le Chocolat Lounge, available daily from the 1st to the 30th of June 2025. Presented as an elegant set for two, this unique offering includes:

A delightful assortment of traditional Betawi-inspired pastries and savoury bites

Freshly brewed tea or coffee

A refreshing glass of Bir Pletok, reimagined for the afternoon tea ritual

Priced at Rp400,000++ per set for two, this experience beautifully blends tradition and sophistication in a relaxed, stylish setting.

Culinary Tribute at Kahyangan Restaurant

Sweet Heritage, Elevated

From the 16th to the 30th of June 2025, the iconic Kahyangan Restaurant pays tribute to Jakarta’s cultural heritage with a limited-time dessert: Selendang Mayang. Thoughtfully reinterpreted by Pullman’s culinary team, this classic Betawi delicacy is elevated into a modern masterpiece — the perfect sweet ending to your Betawi dining journey and a fitting homage to nearly five centuries of flavour and tradition.

Jakarta Jubilee Cocktails at The Back Room

Raise a Glass to the Capital’s Legacy

To toast the city’s 498th year, The Back Room presents a trio of exclusive Betawi-inspired cocktails available throughout June:

Pisang Fizz – a zesty fusion of Pisang Ambon liqueur and fresh orange juice

– a zesty fusion of Pisang Ambon liqueur and fresh orange juice Pisang Colada – a tropical blend of Pisang Ambon, Havana Club 7 Años rum, coconut water, and pineapple juice

– a tropical blend of Pisang Ambon, Havana Club 7 Años rum, coconut water, and pineapple juice Batavia Pletok – a bold cocktail featuring Batavia whisky infused with ginger, clove, and cinnamon

Each cocktail is priced at Rp185,000++ per glass, available from the 1st to the 30th of June 2025. With every sip, guests are invited to experience the spirit of Jakarta — warm, bold, and unforgettable.

As one of the capital’s premier lifestyle destinations, Pullman Jakarta Indonesia continues its commitment to honouring local heritage through thoughtfully curated experiences. The Betawi Festival 2025 is more than just a celebration — it’s a tribute to the identity, resilience, and timeless culture of Jakarta.

From indulgent dining and cultural encounters to staycation specials and exclusive keepsakes, this month-long celebration is an invitation to rediscover the heart and soul of the city.

Celebrate Jakarta’s Living Legacy at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia.

Pullman Jakarta Indonesia