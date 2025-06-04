Henry’s Steakhouse: A Supper Time Filled with Luscious Meats and Sweet Surprises

The editor of Indonesia Expat had the chance to enjoy dinner at Henry’s Steakhouse, Kuta, Bali. This is his story.

It was a Friday night at ARYADUTA Bali. As I entered one of the hotel’s establishments billed as Henry’s Steakhouse, I was immediately greeted by a dimly lit scene of a sophisticated-looking tavern with a neon sign “Got Beef?” shining aglow on one of the ceilings, confirming that I was, indeed, at the right place. On this particular evening, I was in the mood for some tender, luscious meat as well as a nice glass of red wine. So far, Henry’s Steakhouse had delivered a near-perfect first impression.

A few minutes later, I was approached by one of the hotel staff members named Gladys, who was generous enough to give me a tour around the tavern’s premises. I was particularly intrigued by the proud display of what appeared to be a see-through storage in which the meats are dry-aged for precisely 14 days. That, furthermore, happens to be the key element that makes the meats here at Henry’s Steakhouse stand apart from other meat-oriented restaurants — in not just the Kuta neighbourhood, but also the entire Bali.

“You could have fool-proof meats once you dry-age them for 14 days,” Gladys carefully explained to me. “From our research, we have also discovered that we could end up with a different level of meat quality if we ever dry-age the meats beyond those 14 days. The meats could end up being too dry, considering how the dry-age process is using the blood of the livestock.”

As we explored the premises further, I discovered how Henry’s Steakhouse applied an open-kitchen concept, meaning that diners could see the chefs in action. The bar is of a classic style, and Gladys pointed out that the bar recently offered cigars — on top of wine, liquor, and cocktails. Moreover, I couldn’t help but notice how, decor-wise, there is a blend of vibes between a Western sports bar and a gentleman’s country club — a sort of interior design that I haven’t seen that often in Bali or even in my hometown, Jakarta. As a result, Henry’s Steakhouse radiates a timeless charisma — paying tribute to the olden times, yet remaining approachable for the youngbloods out there who simply wish to shoot the breeze at the pool table.

Furthermore, there is a mini wine cellar as well as a gelato cart.

“We’re also planning to add some sort of speakeasy bar,” Gladys added, teasing the hotel’s future plans for Henry’s Steakhouse, “with more couches here and there.”

Without further ado, the masterly chef and servers at Henry’s Steakhouse started serving my dinner. The course began with a glass of 2020 ISOLA RISERVA SYRAH red wine straight from Buleleng, Bali, and the palate-cleansing flat bread with Chimichurri sauce. With Gladys as my dinner companion, we enjoyed gabbing about our day and my recent trip to Bali, until the server finally graced us with the appetiser of the night: smoked tuna and avocado salad. It was a colourful dish with an impressive balance of sweetness and saltiness. While the appetiser helped satiate my craving, it also, ironically, made me hungry for more dishes that Henry’s Steakhouse could whip up for yours truly. But hey — the night was still young.

And then, time for the main course a.k.a. Henry’s Steakhouse’s piece de résistance. What was laid on my table this time was a glistening, mouth-watering ribeye steak, weighing 150 grammes, cooked medium well, and complemented by French fries, salad, as well as mushroom sauce. The steak was Australian and, of course, previously dry-aged for 14 days. The taste? Divine. Even if you happen to be a type of epicurean who prefers their food au naturel, without any sauce or added-on garnishes, you would find the steak itself already well-seasoned, tenderly chewable, and somehow leaving a buttery sensation on your tongue. This steak alone was a worthy case that legitimised why this steakhouse is, indeed, a steakhouse.

But, to my delight, the surprise did not stop there. When it was time for dessert, the chef himself decided to visit our table to introduce what would be the ‘final act’ of the night: a plate of what seemed to be a pretty massive lump of dark chocolate, circled by slices of strawberry and peppermint leaves. The name of this dessert is Brownie Chocolate Bombe. What an unusual name, I thought to myself.

“The word ‘bombe‘ itself means ‘inspired by a bomb’ — that it will explode in time,” the chef teased the dessert as if he could read the musings inside my head at the time. “The brownie is covered by chocolate, and the chocolate, then, will be defused by the caramel sauce.”

"The word 'bombe' itself means 'inspired by a bomb' — that it will explode in time," the chef teased the dessert as if he could read the musings inside my head at the time. "The brownie is covered by chocolate, and the chocolate, then, will be defused by the caramel sauce."

And that was why the chef himself was present — to show me and Gladys what that ‘explosion’ would look like. As he poured the caramel sauce on top of that lump of dark chocolate, a whiff of smoke immediately vaporised. I, reflexively, held my breath as I watched. The more the caramel sauce was poured, the more the chocolate flinched, cracked, and hatched — revealing the brownie and the white-radiant vanilla ice cream inside. It was a moment worthy of an Instagram immortalisation. The flavour, predictably, was as indelible as its presentation.

As I bid adieu to Gladys and the good people at Henry’s Steakhouse, I decided to take a mental note of the dishes that I just had — as a future reference. Next time I bring along my family or friends for some quality time on the Island of Gods, perhaps it would be nice if we decide to stay at ARYADUTA Bali. That way, we could have ourselves a fantastic supper at Henry’s Steakhouse as we gab about each other’s lives, clinking each other’s wine glasses, and have a delightful shock together once the chef graces us with a plate of Brownie Chocolate Bombe.

All images are courtesy of Felix Martua. For more information about Henry’s Steakhouse, visit its Instagram page @henrysbali.