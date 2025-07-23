ARYADUTA Bali Presents the First ARYADUTA FAMILY FUN RUN on the Beach

A 3K run for all ages — children, parents, and even pets!

Looking for a fun and healthy weekend activity with the family? Don’t miss the chance to join the ARYADUTA FAMILY FUN RUN, which will be held for the first time by ARYADUTA Bali on Saturday, 26th of July 2025. This 3-kilometre fun run is specially designed for families, children, and even beloved pets.

Starting from the stunning shores of Jerman Beach, the run takes participants along a scenic route to Kuta Art Market and back to the same location for the finish. This event also marks the grand finale of ARYADUTA’s national Tjakap Djiwa campaign series, which aims to promote a healthy, balanced lifestyle and strengthen community ties.

“We want to create an experience that’s more than just a run,” said Gladys Monica, Marketing Communications Manager at ARYADUTA Bali. “We’ve added unique elements such as a photo scavenger hunt, a dog fashion show — the Pawshion Show — with exciting prizes, and a food bazaar on the beach. This event will be filled with activities that everyone can enjoy.”

Race pack collection is scheduled for the 24th of July, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM WITA (Bali local time), and will include a brief presentation on running by Dr Anthony, Sp.KO, from Siloam Hospital Bali.

This event is also part of ARYADUTA Bali’s wider efforts to position itself as a family-friendly holiday destination in Bali.

“The ARYADUTA FAMILY FUN RUN is our first step in a new direction,” said RM Rendy Prapanca, General Manager of ARYADUTA Bali. “We want to offer more than just overnight stays — we want to provide meaningful shared experiences for families. Our hope is to make ARYADUTA Bali a place where precious memories are made — a space for families to relax, play, and grow closer together.”

The event is supported by a strong network of community partners, including Indorunners Bali, Joy Tails, and Joy Puppies Bali, as well as exclusive media partners What’s New Bali and The Rockin Life Bali. Official documentation will be provided by Fotoyu, and the event is supported by numerous sponsors, including Positiverun, Fitness Plus Gatsu Barat, Siloam Hospitals, Labore, Mujigae, SuperO2, Bonavie, Tavi, Fitbar, V-Soy, Fatigon, and Hydrococo.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner, a family eager to try something new, or an animal lover wanting to bring your pet along, the ARYADUTA FAMILY FUN RUN offers a fun and memorable experience for all. It’s a chance to move together, enjoy the beachside atmosphere, and celebrate the spirit of togetherness.

For more information, visit www.aryaduta.com/bali, or drop by the lobby of ARYADUTA Bali.