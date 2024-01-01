Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa this Valentine’s Day

Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa invites all love enthusiasts.

Whether coupled or single, to be part of its special Valentine’s Day celebration, providing a romantic escape or a solo adventure amidst the breathtaking beauty of Uluwatu.

Perfect for Couples: “Secret Rendezvous” at Double Ikat

Take your special someone on a romantic journey at Double Ikat, the signature Indonesian restaurant at Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa. The “Secret Rendezvous” promises a romantic evening under the Balinese stars, featuring a meticulously crafted four-course menu by Executive Chef Wisnu Adiyatma, and cocktail pairings prepared by Renaissance Head Mixologist Yoga Tommy and Bacudewa Krisna from East Indies Gin. To elevate the evening, a trio performance featuring a soulful saxophone will serenade you and your loved one.

Guests can enjoy dinner at Rp1,100,000++/couple, with an opportunity to enhance the experience with special cocktail pairings for an additional Rp700,000++/couple.

Enjoy a 15% discount for early bird reservations before 7th February 2024. Marriott Bonvoy and Club Marriott members also enjoy a 15% discount.

Perfect for Singles: “Cheers to Flying Solo” at R Bar

For those embracing their independence, R Bar at Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa presents “Cheers to Flying Solo.” From 13th to 15th February 2024, guests can enjoy specially crafted cocktails by the mixologists, each inspired by the spirit of flying solo. Guests can enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free deals on these cocktails all day, and a special DJ performance during sunset, making it a perfect opportunity for all singles to mingle.

Reservations are now open. Visit renuluwatu.bigtix.io, contact us via WhatsApp at +62 811-3960-9784, or email [email protected] for more information and reservations.