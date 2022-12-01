How to Spend NYE in Bali: Best Places to Go for Expats

Celebrating NYE in the tropical paradise of Bali is the dream of many people.

From oceanfront beach clubs to nightclubs and fancy restaurants, you can’t go wrong by choosing Bali for NYE. This year, the venues are getting ready to host world-famous DJs and we have picked the best parties for expats on the island for you. Are you ready?

Finn’s Beach Club

How does that sound to celebrate NYE by the ocean listening to Diplo? Finn’s Beach Club is getting ready for a big NYE party with spectacular light shows and famous DJs. Other than Diplo, their impressive line-up includes Gorgon City and Elderbook.

For the tickets and more information, check out their Instagram @finnsbeachclub.

Savaya

Situated on a cliff edge, Bali’s epic nightclub Savaya hosts Black Coffee for this NYE! Enjoy an epic ocean view with a cocktail in hand and get ready for crazy dance and light shows while listening to the famous DJ.

For the tickets and more information, check out their Instagram @savayabali

W – Bali Seminyak

If you want to celebrate the new year in a fancy hotel and listen to good music, W – Bali Seminyak hosts Tensnake! Apart from the techno stage, they will also have another hip-hop stage. Get ready for the party of the year!

For the tickets and more information, check out their Instagram @wbaliseminyak

KU DE TA

Good food and drinks, beautiful scenery, and pumping music… Kudeta invites you to Club Tropicana to have an unforgettable new year party. Have a drink by the pool overlooking the ocean, enjoy the tunes and get ready to dance!

For the tickets and more information, check out their Instagram @kudetabali

Atlas Beach Fest

Bali’s newest and biggest beach club hosts a big NYE party with Timmy Trumpet! If one night is not enough for you to celebrate the new year, we have good news for you: they are having a three-day celebration party. Their new year celebration fest, called Holy Fest, starts on the 30th December 2022 and continues until 2nd January 2023. Be prepared for the longest new year party on the island!

For the tickets and more information, check out their Instagram @atlasbeachfest

Cafe Del Mar

Who wants to celebrate NYE in a fancy beach club with Sam Feldt? One of the most famous beach clubs in Bali is hosting a big party this year with light shows, dancers, and famous DJs. Go early to enjoy the pool and get ready to dance!

For the tickets and more information, check out their Instagram @cafedelmarbali

Motel Mexicola

Celebrate NYE with a cool Mexican decoration while listening to Alter Ego! Bali’s coolest venue, Mexicola, offers signature cocktails and Mexican foods as well as good music. You won’t help yourself to take so many photos when you see so many Instagrammble corners.

For the tickets and more information check out their Instagram @motelmexicola

Da Maria

If you want to continue partying after NYE, Bali’s famous Italian restaurant turns into a party scene on 1st January 2023. Start your night with delicious Italian dishes accompanied by prosecco and wait for the show. Da Maria hosts Block Party on the first day of 2023.

For the tickets and more information, check out their Instagram @damariabali

Where to Pre-drink in Bali

Havana

Why not start your night with a couple of shots or more? This cute shot bar always offers great fun no matter what time you go.

Location: Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong No:8 Canggu

Instagram: @littlehavanabali

Black Sand Brewery

For sure this craft bar is the gathering place of expats when it comes to pre-drink. Try different kinds of beers, have some delicious snacks, and enjoy the friendly atmosphere.

Bali Boozy

How about trying some local drinks? Located between Seminyak and Canggu, this cool place offers local artisan Arak with different flavours as well as yummy snacks.

Location: Jl. Batu Belig No.8, Kerobokan Road.

Instagram: @baliboozykitchenandbar

Kajan

Enjoy the sunset with a rice paddy field view while pre-drinking. This place not only has a great selection of cocktails and drinks but also has delicious snacks and a charming pool.

Location: Jl. Pantai Batu Mejan No.6, Canggu.

Instagram: @kajaneatery

The Forge Gastropub

Located in the heart of Seminyak, this sports bar is one of the nicest places to start your night. If you are solo, just pick a bar stole or share big tables with your friends. They have a great variety of beers, cocktails, and food.

Location: Jl. Petiten get No.43, Kerobokan Road

Instagram: @forgebali

