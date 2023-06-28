Bali Governor Speeds Up Rabies Vaccination Drive with Australian Aid

Bali Governor I Wayan Koster stated that the local provincial government is currently accelerating the implementation of rabies vaccinations and ensuring the availability of vaccines in the area in sufficient quantities.

“We are speeding up vaccination. It has now reached 51 percent and we still have a considerable amount of vaccines available,” he said on the sidelines of attending the Plenary Session of the Bali DPRD in Denpasar, Wednesday, 28th June 2023.

Moreover, he mentioned that the Australian Government will provide assistance of 200 thousand doses of rabies vaccine. Out of this amount, 100,000 doses will arrive on 1st July 2023.

In addition, Koster mentioned that the central government has also announced its preparation of 350 thousand doses of rabies vaccine for Bali.

“The target is for no one in Bali to die from rabies by 2024, and zero rabies in animals and humans by 2028,” he said.

He added that his party is collaborating with traditional villages to regulate their residents, preventing them from letting their pet dogs stray, as a means to reduce rabies cases and provide education to the community.

Regarding sanctions for residents who violate these regulations, it is left up to their respective customary villages.

Previously, he also mentioned that the Head of the Agriculture Service and the Head of the Health Service are currently handling the rabies case collaboratively.

Additionally, the Provincial Government of Bali is working in synergy with districts/cities and receiving full support from the Minister of Health.

“The acceleration of rabies vaccination has received support from the central government. Bali is prioritised because it is a tourist destination,” said Koster.