A CULINARY JOURNEY TO AUTHENTIC SPANISH CUISINE EXQUISITO BY GRAN MELIA JAKARTA

Gran Melia Jakarta proudly presents EXQUISITO, A Culinary Journey to Authentic Spanish Cuisine at Café Gran Via.

Besides the beautiful landscape and passionate people, Spain is famous for its delicious food. Every region of the country boasts unique cuisine culture and specialties. From tasty tapas to superb seafood and traditional roasts, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

EXQUISITO takes diners on a gastronomic adventure that offers the true taste of Spain from Monday 17th to Wednesday 19th October 2022. Guest Chef Alberto Garcia Romo of INNSiDE by Melia Palma Bosque, Spain, who is a master chef himself in Spanish cuisine with more than 20 years of experience has flown in for the occasion and brings the best of the exotic flavours to Café Gran Via.

Chef Alberto Garcia Romo became fascinated with the kitchen from a young age, beginning his career as a Commis Chef at Restaurant C’an Pep Serra in 2000. Chef Alberto Gracia Romo has worked at many well-known hotels and restaurants, including Sol Beach House Mallorca – Palma – Spain and Gran Melia Victoria Palma de Mallorca – Spain, and has demonstrated his skills in dishes that elevate the true Spanish essence. Chef Alberto Garcia Romo is currently Executive Chef at the lifestyle hotel INNSiDE by Melia Palma Bosque in Spain: making innovative yet true-to-roots cuisine in this modern elegant establishment.

At EXQUISITO, guests are invited to take the pleasure of a seat at the Chef’s Table with a special multi-course meal on the tasting menu. The menu includes popular, all-time Spanish favorites as well as well-crafted dishes prepared by Chef Alberto Garcia Romo.

EXQUSITO is available on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 17 – 19 October 2022 from 6.30 pm – 9.30 pm and is priced at IDR 300,000 ++ per person. 20% discount is offered for MeliaRewards members, BCA/ HSBC card holders and reservations through Chope. Terms and conditions apply.

To experience such an amazing culinary journey, guests may reserve the tables via phone at 021 – 526 8080. WhatsApp +62 811 8890 712 or email at [email protected].