Glistening Candlelight Theme at Sofitel Nusa Dua Beach Resort

This year, Sofitel’s Art De Nöel welcomes guests to revel in the magic of the season with an array of exquisite and glistening festive celebrations.

The enchanting journey begins on Christmas Eve with a lavish buffet dinner at Kwee Zeen, priced at Rp699,000++ per person. For those seeking a more intimate experience, Cucina invites you to indulge in a gourmet five-course set menu, priced at Rp799,000++ per person.

On Christmas Day, embark on an epicure adventure with a sumptuous brunch at Cucina, priced at Rp999,000++ per person. Kwee Zeen’s Christmas buffet, on the other hand, priced at Rp888,000++ per person, promises a splendid feast featuring an array of local and international delicacies. During Christmas evening, Cucina presents an à la carte menu complemented by Mama’s Festive Tasting.

Raise a glass to bid adieu to 2023 by indulging in the last pre-brunch for Rp888,000++ per person and relish the New Year’s Eve Buffet at Kwee Zeen and Cucina, priced at Rp1.2 million++ per person.

Throughout the festive season, the resort will come alive with the enchanting melodies of Christmas carols, the mesmerising performance of a magician, and a chance to create cherished memories with Santa through a special photo session.

The Art De Nöel festive season at the resort will be enchanted with its candlelight theme, exuding a shimmering golden ambience adorned with the soft glow of candle lamps throughout the property. Be sure to partake in the festive celebrations for unforgettable memories.