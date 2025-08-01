A Journey in Layers: The St. Regis Jakarta and Iwan Tirta Celebrate Indonesia’s Legacy Through Afternoon Tea

An Edible Tribute to Batik, Heritage, and the Spirit of Independence.

In celebration of Indonesia’s Independence Day, The St. Regis Jakarta presents a deeply evocative Afternoon Tea collaboration with Iwan Tirta Private Collection, honouring the nation’s cultural richness through the lens of the legendary batik maestro, Iwan Tirta.

Titled “A Journey in Layers”, this special offering invites guests to experience Indonesia’s soul through taste, with each tier of the afternoon tea crafted as a narrative of Iwan Tirta’s extraordinary life. From his early years shaped by Dutch colonial influences to his travels across Europe and America, and finally, his enduring devotion to Indonesian artistry, the menu unfolds like a curated memoir in edible form.

Presented at The Drawing Room, this culinary experience intertwines savoury and sweet delicacies inspired by Iwan Tirta’s favourite flavours and treasured moments. Whether it’s the Dutch-style bitterballen reimagined with Yogyakarta mozzarella or the elegantly layered “Talam Mille-feuille” that nods to both French technique and Indonesian roots, each dish pays tribute to a designer whose legacy is as layered as his designs.

Just as his batiks told stories of archipelagic heritage and global sophistication, this afternoon tea celebrates the very essence of Indonesia – resilient, elegant, and ever-evolving. To mark the occasion, guests will also receive an exclusive voucher from Iwan Tirta Private Collection with every Afternoon Tea purchased, extending the celebration from palate to personal keepsake.

The Iwan Tirta Afternoon Tea – A Journey in Layers will be available throughout August 2025 at The Drawing Room, The St. Regis Jakarta – a commemorative indulgence that transcends tradition and taste, one tier at a time.

For more information about The St. Regis Jakarta, please visit www.stregisjakarta.com or follow Instagram @stregisjakarta. For enquiries and reservations, please contact their F&B Reservations Team at +62 811 1922 2262 or dine.stregisjakarta@stregis.com.