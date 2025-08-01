Grand Hyatt Jakarta Presents “Continuum”, an Art Exhibition by Hanafi

Grand Hyatt Jakarta is proud to present Continuum, an art exhibition by renowned Indonesian artist Hanafi, held in collaboration with CGartspace. This evocative collection offers a reflection on the shared human experience—an artistic tribute to continuity, connection, and compassion.

Continuum will be on display from the 30th of July to the 31st of August 2025 at the Grand Lobby, Level 3 of Grand Hyatt Jakarta, featuring a curated selection of Hanafi’s latest works. Each piece embodies the emotional threads that connect us across time and space. Through his signature use of form, texture, and abstraction, Hanafi invites art enthusiasts to reflect on the notion that everything is part of a continuum—nothing exists entirely in isolation. Every colour and form stems from an unseen beginning; our actions and movements are echoes shaped by time and space.

The exhibition will be officially launched on the 30th of July 2025, officiated by Veronica Tan, Deputy Minister of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection of Indonesia. The opening will also include the auction of an exclusive artwork titled Dalam Titik Cahaya—a singular piece symbolising the essence of humanity—held by Global Auction. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to Yayasan Mitra Museum, an organisation committed to supporting the conservation of Indonesia’s museum heritage, reflecting the artist’s vision of giving back to society through art.

The exhibition is open to both guests and the public, with selected artworks available for purchase.

For more information about Grand Hyatt Jakarta, please contact +62 21 2992 1234 or visit Instagram @grandhyattjakarta.