Friday, 1 August 2025

Highscope desktop - Maya Ubud - Luno - pullman jkt - Finns - newington
highscope - grand hyatt - JMS- Grand Hyatt - Padma Run - GlobalJaya
Indonesia Expat
Arts/Entertainment Featured

Grand Hyatt Jakarta Presents “Continuum”, an Art Exhibition by Hanafi

by Indonesia Expat
Grand Hyatt Jakarta Presents "Continuum", an Art Exhibition by Hanafi
Grand Hyatt Jakarta Presents "Continuum", an Art Exhibition by Hanafi

Grand Hyatt Jakarta is proud to present Continuum, an art exhibition by renowned Indonesian artist Hanafi, held in collaboration with CGartspace. This evocative collection offers a reflection on the shared human experience—an artistic tribute to continuity, connection, and compassion.

Continuum will be on display from the 30th of July to the 31st of August 2025 at the Grand Lobby, Level 3 of Grand Hyatt Jakarta, featuring a curated selection of Hanafi’s latest works. Each piece embodies the emotional threads that connect us across time and space. Through his signature use of form, texture, and abstraction, Hanafi invites art enthusiasts to reflect on the notion that everything is part of a continuum—nothing exists entirely in isolation. Every colour and form stems from an unseen beginning; our actions and movements are echoes shaped by time and space.

The exhibition will be officially launched on the 30th of July 2025, officiated by Veronica Tan, Deputy Minister of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection of Indonesia. The opening will also include the auction of an exclusive artwork titled Dalam Titik Cahaya—a singular piece symbolising the essence of humanity—held by Global Auction. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to Yayasan Mitra Museum, an organisation committed to supporting the conservation of Indonesia’s museum heritage, reflecting the artist’s vision of giving back to society through art.

The exhibition is open to both guests and the public, with selected artworks available for purchase.

For more information about Grand Hyatt Jakarta, please contact +62 21 2992 1234 or visit Instagram @grandhyattjakarta.

Related posts

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta Wins the Best Hotel – Jakarta at TTG Travel Awards 2024

Indonesia Expat

Get to Know Hairil Mukhlis, the General Manager at Citadines Sudirman Jakarta and Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta

Indonesia Expat

Meet Marci Russell: The New Head of Bandung Independent School

Indonesia Expat

Bali Airport Opens Vaccination for Eligible Passengers

Indonesia Expat

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Opens Thousand Islands Tourism

Indonesia Expat

Guests Test Positive for Drugs During PSBB Raids

Indonesia Expat