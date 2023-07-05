Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta Unveils Exclusive School Holiday Package for Unforgettable Family Staycation

Nestled in the heart of Jakarta, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski is ready to pamper your loved ones with an unforgettable holiday staycation.

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta, the epitome of luxury and elegance, is thrilled to unveil its exclusive School Holiday package, designed to provide families with an unforgettable experience during the school break.

With a commitment to creating cherished memories for families, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta has curated a delightful selection of offerings tailored to cater to every member of the family. From fun-tastic kid’s activities, and rejuvenating spa treatments to culinary delights, our School Holiday Package promises an immersive and enjoyable stay.

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta offers a diverse range of activities for both children and parents. Kids can embark on exciting in-room kid’s activities including a special set-up in-room tent, cupcakes decorating, as well as a special kid’s painting activity presented by Gummy Box. Not to mention kids could also enjoy unlimited access to our Kids’ Club – Kempinski Little VIP, while parents can savour moments of relaxation by the poolside or indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments at Kempinski The Spa. The package includes a complimentary movie ticket at CGV Grand Indonesia.

“Our award-winning restaurants present an unforgettable culinary journey for the entire family. From delectable authentic Indonesian delicacies to international cuisine, guests can savour a wide array of flavours meticulously prepared by our renowned chefs with a special benefit of 20% off,” said Mr Harald Fitzek, General Manager of Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta.

Guests can unwind in our well-appointed rooms and suites, thoughtfully designed to ensure comfort and relaxation for all. The elegant interiors facing the famous Bundaran HI provide a welcoming ambience for families to enjoy quality time together. The room package comes with breakfast for two adults and two children under six years.

“We are delighted to present our School Holiday Package, aimed at offering families a truly memorable and enriching experience during their break,” continued Mr Fitzek. “We understand the importance of quality family time and have designed a range of activities and amenities that cater to the diverse needs and preferences of our esteemed guests. We look forward to creating unforgettable moments for families and ensuring an exceptional stay at our renowned hotel.”

The School Holiday Package is available from 23rd June to 16th July 2023, with the price of Rp 2,500,000++ per night.

For more information and reservations, please visit our website at kempinski.com/jakarta or contact our reservations team at 021-2358 3800 or [email protected].