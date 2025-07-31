ELEVATED BEACHFRONT DINING AT KAYUPUTI RESTAURANT

Nestled on the serene shores of Nusa Dua, Kayuputi Restaurant at The St. Regis Bali Resort, which has been recognised for two consecutive years among Travel + Leisure’s 100 World’s Best Awards, redefines fine dining in Bali through an elegant fusion of Asian-inspired haute cuisine and timeless coastal sophistication. Renowned for its Kayuputi brunch in Bali, immersive degustation menus, and private dining experiences, this luxury beachfront restaurant overlooking the Indian Ocean continues to captivate discerning travellers and connoisseurs alike with its panoramic views, making it the perfect setting for romantic dinners, special celebrations, and curated gourmet dining.

Signature Weekend Brunches

Elevating Sunday brunch in Bali, Kayuputi offers two signature experiences. The St. Regis Bali Brunch, held every Saturday from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, is a lavish celebration of seasonal ingredients, premium seafood, and curated pairings. On Sundays, The Astor Brunch pays tribute to the Astor family’s legendary hospitality with an evolving menu of gourmet selections, fine wines, and breathtaking views, earning its reputation as the best brunch in Bali.

Upcoming Culinary Highlight: Chef Richard Schmidtkonz

On 1–2 August 2025, Kayuputi will host acclaimed Chef Richard Schmidtkonz of Einstein Gourmet for a two-night culinary showcase. His globally inspired creations bring a touch of Swiss finesse and innovation to this exclusive fine dining event in Bali.

“Bringing international chefs is a great opportunity for us and the team to connect with global culinary trends and push our boundaries,” shares Chef Agung Ardiawan, Director of Culinary. “We are just as curious as they are. They come eager to learn about Asian techniques and Southeast Asian flavours and spices. Together, we exchange ideas and evolve—each collaboration is a two-way journey of discovery.”

A Legacy of Excellence

Named one of the best restaurants in Bali, Kayuputi earned its 16th consecutive Best Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator in 2025. Further accolades include being ranked #7 fine dining restaurant in Indonesia by TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024 and Silver Winner at the Honeycombers Bali Best Awards 2024, reinforcing its reputation as the best fine dining in Nusa Dua.

Reserve a Table

With international acclaim and timeless elegance, Kayuputi Restaurant Bali stands as a pinnacle of elevated dining. Marriott Bonvoy members can earn and redeem points when dining, even without a stay.

For more information, please visit kayuputibali.com.