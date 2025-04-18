CELEBRATE A JOYOUS EASTER AT THE ST. REGIS BALI RESORT

This April, The St. Regis Bali Resort invites guests to celebrate the Easter season with curated experiences that blend refined indulgence with cherished family traditions.

Set amidst the resort’s idyllic beachfront oasis, Easter 2025 at The St. Regis Bali promises a calendar of captivating events—from artisan confections to lavish brunches and delightful children’s activities.

Easter Chocolate Treats

Gourmand Deli | 1 – 20 April 2025

Celebrate the season of renewal with an exquisite array of handcrafted Easter chocolates. Available at Gourmand Deli, the artisan selection by Executive Pastry Chef Vincent Stopin features whimsical shapes such as rabbits and giraffes—perfect for gifting or personal indulgence.

Easter Royal Afternoon Tea

The St. Regis Bar | 1 – 30 April 2025 | 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Revel in the timeless ritual of Afternoon Tea, inspired by the storied legacy of The St. Regis New York. Guests are invited to unwind in the elegant surrounds of The St. Regis Bar while savoring a bespoke selection of hot and cold delicacies crafted by Executive Pastry Chef Vincent Stopin.

IDR 380,000 net per person | IDR 190,000 net per child (3 – 12 years old)

Easter Edition: The Astor Brunch

Kayuputi Restaurant | Sunday, 20 April 2025 | 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

A beachfront masterpiece awaits at the Easter Edition of The Astor Brunch, presented à la carte at the resort’s signature Kayuputi Restaurant. Guests will enjoy complimentary aperitifs from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by a parade of elevated pass-around dishes from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM in a setting of unrivaled sophistication.

IDR 1,900,000 net per person

Blissful Easter Sunday Brunch

Boneka Restaurant | Sunday, 20 April 2025 | 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Designed for families seeking a joyful celebration, the Blissful Easter Brunch at Boneka Restaurant offers an abundant buffet experience with signature St. Regis flair. Little ones will be gifted with a special Easter surprise, while adults can enjoy pre-brunch aperitifs at The St. Regis Bar from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Brunch will follow from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

IDR 999,000 net per person | IDR 499,000 net per child (3 – 12 years old)

Easter Festivities for Young Luminaries

Sunday, 20 April 2025 | Throughout the Day

Children will delight in a thoughtfully arranged program including:

Cinema Under the Stars

Face Painting

Egg Hunt

Egg Painting

Pony Rides

A charming Bunny Petting Zoo

These engaging activities ensure unforgettable moments for the entire family.

Celebrate Easter in true St. Regis style—where exquisite dining, family joy, and timeless traditions come together in Bali’s most enchanting beachfront sanctuary.

For reservations or more information, please visit stregisbali.com.