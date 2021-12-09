Eight Festive Activities to Do this Festive Season at Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta

In welcoming the season of festivities, Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta has prepared a full line-up of festive feasts and activities to strengthen the bonds of family and friends with all-new safety protocols in place.

Here are the hotel’s top eight recommendations for fun activities to do during this festive season at Hotel Mulia Senayan:

1. The Mulia Gift hampers – Christmas Edition

Hotel Mulia Senayan presents a wide selection of the best Christmas Hampers at the Cake Shop and Chocolate Boutique which have been packaged with unique, exclusive, and Instagrammable designs. A wide selection of Christmas Hampers packages can be found here.

2. Exciting Christmas Cakes and Pastries

Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta also provides a wide selection of cakes and cookies. The talented pastry Chefs at Mulia are presenting log cakes, layer cakes, the classic Vienna and other pastries to please friends and family. Orders are accepted online, over the phone, and in-person at The Cake Shop located on the ground floor of Hotel Mulia Senayan.

A special highlight at the Cakeshop this year is the Santa Rainbow cake (limited numbers). This special Rainbow cake is made by pre-orders for a limited time only and features specially in addition to the large range of log cakes and others available in the Mulia Cakeshop.

3. Mulia Christmas Takeout Special

Let a team of professional chefs do the work for you whilst you set the table to impress. Featuring a very special take-out menu including roasts, grills, wines, and cheeses, the Mulia Christmas Takeout Special is available between 24th December 2021 and 3rd January 2022, open for pre-orders now.

4. Snap Memories with Santa at the Christmas Photobooth

Make cherishable memories of the holiday season amidst festive décor in Hotel Mulia Senayan and the special photo booth created on the ground floor. Check up on Santa’s visiting dates and don’t miss the opportunity to snap a picture with Santa. Post it on Instagram and tag the hotel’s official Instagram account to be able to feature or get a mention.

5. Christmas Afternoon Tea at Mulia or at Home

Christmas is one of the best times of the year, so let your Christmas be more joyful with Mulia. Sweeten the occasion with the tastefully crafted Mulia’s Christmas Afternoon Tea. Feel the sensational delight of Christmas Pastry, Christmas Cookies, Christmas Praline and Santa, or Gingerbread and Christmas Egg Log. This afternoon tea special is available at the Cascade Lounge and a special takeaway edition is also made for you to enjoy at home.

6. Gift Card Bonanza to Experience Culinary at Hotel Mulia

The presence of the Mulia Gift Card Bonanza is the right choice to gift someone you love, your family, and your relatives with an extra offer of up to 20 percent that can be used for dine-in, including lunch and dinner on or before Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Guests can celebrate the most beautiful time of the year with a selection of Cantonese and Szechuan Chinese dishes at Table8, enjoy an unforgettable culinary experience with a wide selection of international dishes, special Christmas desserts, as well as speciality dishes at The Café, indulge in Authentic Japanese specialities, from teppanyaki, robatayaki, sushi to sashimi at Edogin, explore the Christmas spirit by pampering the palate through a variety of Northern Italian dishes at il Mare.

7. Festive Drinks

Let your hair down this December and relax with the Mulia seasonal cocktail and mocktail creations. Drinks to suit the special occasion are now available for your pleasure at our restaurants.

8. Feast for the festivities

The highlight of the holiday season are the special Christmas and New Year buffets at the Hotel Mulia Senayan’s restaurants. Get the family and friends together and feast on dozens of mouth-watering dishes prepared with chosen ingredients this occasion. Book your table early.

Contact +62 21 574 7777 and follow Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta on Instagram @hotelmulia @hotelmuliadining to know updated special offers and more information.