EASTER CELEBRATION AT PADMA RESORT LEGIAN

Easter is fast approaching, and Padma Resort Legian is ready to welcome the season with a delightful line-up of activities and experiences designed for families, friends, and holidaymakers of all ages.

Nestled along the golden shores of Legian Beach, the resort promises an unforgettable Easter weekend filled with joy, creativity, and indulgence.

From engaging children’s activities to vibrant dining celebrations, here are some of the highlights guests can look forward to:

KIDS ACTIVITY

During the Easter weekend, Padma Resort Legian has prepared a full-day programme of themed activities especially for children, from 9AM to 8PM. Young guests will be joyfully entertained with various engaging experiences, blending creativity, adventure, and fun in the sun.

From archery lessons and animal feeding to foam parties and Be a Mermaid sessions, the outdoor and poolside activities promise endless excitement. Creative sessions include making fish- and rabbit-shaped crafts from recycled materials, tie-dye T-shirts, and tote bag painting, guaranteeing a fun-filled and memorable Easter weekend.

EASTER FUNFAIR

Perfect for families, the event features even more craft activities such as egg painting, along with complimentary face painting and classic funfair games. It’s the ideal way to spend a joyful afternoon together in the resort’s lush garden setting.

EASTER KIDS PARTY

Get ready for a hoppin’ good time! On Easter Day, Padma Resort Legian invites little guests to join the Easter Bunny Party, a special kids-only celebration from 12PM to 3PM.

Packed with excitement, the party includes fun Easter games, amazing magic tricks, a tasty buffet lunch, and the sweetest surprise of all — a giant chocolate piñata! It’s three hours of non-stop fun, laughter, and festive cheer, all in true Easter spirit.

EASTER DINING PROGRAMMES

Make this Easter one to remember with a feast for the senses. Savour the bold flavours of Japanese Nikkei cuisine, indulge in a lavish buffet dinner, and toast to good times with refreshing sips at SKAI Bar & Grill.

17 – 20 April 2025

TENKAI | 6PM – 9.30PM

Japanese Nikkei 8-course set menu for up to 4 people.

IDR 1,980,000+/set menu

Sunday, 20 April 2025

Plumeria Grand Ballroom | 6PM – 9.30PM

International Buffet Dinner

IDR 600,000+/person

50% off for children under 12 years old.

Available until 24 April 2025

SKAI Bar & Grill

Refreshing Easter-inspired cocktail selections.

IDR 165,000+/glass

For more information and reservations on dining programmes, please email

dining.legian@padmalegian.com or WhatsApp us at +62 811 3821 9512.

Padma Resort Legian

Jl. Padma No. 1 Legian, Bali

PadmaResortLegian.com