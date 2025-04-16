SKAI Bar & Grill Launches “Mixology Takeover” Series with Ayip Dzuhri

SKAI Bar & Grill launches its brand-new Mixology Takeover series with award-winning mixologist Ayip Dzuhri, bringing a bold fusion of cocktails, culinary flair, and sunset vibes to Legian this April.

For the very first time, SKAI Bar & Grill proudly introduces the Mixology Takeover, an exciting new bar series set to spotlight the finest mixologists in a rotating showcase of creativity and flavour. The inaugural edition, Mixology Takeover Vol. 1, will feature none other than Indonesia’s celebrated mixologist, Ayip Dzuhri, from the 25th to the 26th of April 2025.

A pioneer in the Indonesian mixology scene, Ayip Dzuhri is renowned for his bold, gastronomic approach that fuses cocktail artistry with culinary depth. From humble beginnings to being crowned Indonesia’s Bartender of the Year at the 2015 Diageo World Class Semi-Finals and the Bangkok Bar Show in the same year, Ayip’s journey is as inspiring as his cocktail creations. Currently, Ayip leads innovation as the Corporate Bar Manager of Tavern Group Semarang, while also serving as Head Bartender at Wishbone Bar, one of Asia’s 50 Best Bars.

During Mixology Takeover Vol. 1, Ayip will unveil an exclusive menu of five signature cocktails, each crafted to reflect the essence of SKAI’s Mediterranean-inspired identity. Each evening will showcase three different cocktails, with one signature creation presented on both nights: an inventive showstopper titled A Little Less Conversation.

Inspired by Elvis Presley’s legendary love for peanut butter and banana sandwiches, this cocktail is a rich blend of Johnnie Walker Blonde, peanut butter, banana, and blackcurrant — a smooth and spirited nod to rock ‘n’ roll in every sip.

Enjoy all of Ayip’s creations for Rp175,000++ per glass on the 25th and the 26th of April 2025, from 5 PM to 11 PM, perfectly accompanied by the stunning Legian sunset by the pool at SKAI and live music from Philip Lagabelo, a Top 5 finalist of The Voice Indonesia. Guests will also stand a chance to win exciting gift vouchers during the event.

Reserve your table now and be part of the very first edition of SKAI’s Mixology Takeover series. For more information and reservations, please email info@skaibarandgrill.com or WhatsApp at +62 811 3821 9512.