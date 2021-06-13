Virtual Wedding Exhibition by The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan and JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta

The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan and JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta have come together with more than 60 premium wedding vendors in curating the first-ever Virtual Wedding Exhibition entitled “Magical Moments in Mega Kuningan” starting from Friday 11th June until Sunday, 20th June 2021 here.

During this 10-day exhibition, these two five-star hotels will be providing various exclusive wedding offers such as various attractive deals, decorations, bridal gowns, cakes, invitations as well as MC and entertainments.

Throughout the event, various interactive events, namely virtual tours which showcase both hotel facilities adhering to the new normal protocols, bridal suite tours, food presentation and many more will all be broadcasted LIVE on @ritzcarltonjakarta and @jwmarriottjkt Instagram accounts.

“Having gone through a tough time during the past year, hotels and wedding vendors alike are ready to conduct wedding events with better and more matured new normal protocols. The Magical Moments in Mega Kuningan is expected to accommodate the wedding market’s demand during this new normal situation,” said Adeza Hamzah as Cluster Director of Marketing for The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan and JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta.

“Through this Virtual Wedding Exhibition, the future brides and grooms can choose their wedding necessities virtually, thus, comfortably and of course safely from their very own homes.”

Please call The Wedding Specialists team at 021 2551 8888 or WhatsApp The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan team at 085318000228 and/or JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta team at 081380055578 for more details.