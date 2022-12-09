Friday, 9 December 2022

Chef Marinka’s Festive Feast at Asia Restaurant

by Indonesia Expat
Chef Marinka's Festive Feast
Chef Marinka's Festive Feast at Asia Restaurant

With Year-end festivities fast approaching, Chef Marinka together with Asia Restaurant Chefs are delighted to prepare a line-up of delectable festive bites for Saturday Brunch throughout the month of December.

The former host of Masterchef Indonesia, Chef Marinka, and the culinary experts of Asia Restaurant will be partnering again to launch her take on festive-themed dishes at Asia Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan in honour of the festive season as the finale of their collaboration for the year of 2022.

During Saturday Brunch on 3rd December 2022 from 11.30am until 2.30pm, next to Asia Restaurant’s lavish buffet spread will be featured Chef Marinka’s five new festive delights:

Executive Chef Rudolph said that the dishes that Chef Marinka have introduced to Asia Restaurant guests so far have been so  diverse, yet each has a uniquely compelling story.

“It has been a great pleasure to hear all the positive feedback coming from our hotel guests, members of the  media as well as our food blogger friends”, adds the hotel’s King Chef. 

Priced at IDR 568,000++ per person, guests and fanatics can enjoy the best of both worlds with their “Buy 1 Get 2” offer with Bank Mandiri Credit Cards or similarly, “Pay 1 For 2” offer with Bank BCA and Bank KB Bukopin Credit Cards, with limited slots available, respectively. Upon request, an additional IDR 550,000++ per person is also available for free-flow wine or IDR  298,000++ for free-flow handcrafted cocktails for two hours. An early reservation is highly recommended. 

For further information and/or reservations:

