Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place

As the luminous glow of the moon ushers in the enchanting Mid-Autumn Festival, The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place invites you to indulge in an extraordinary celebration of tradition and artistry.

Introducing the exclusive, limited-edition 2025 Mooncake Hampers, an elegant collection meticulously crafted to honour age-old customs while embracing contemporary sophistication.

Designed with meticulous attention to detail, each hamper is a harmonious blend of classic flavours and artistic presentation — the perfect gift or cherished token for sharing with loved ones. These exquisite creations are more than seasonal treats; they are a tribute to cultural heritage and masterful craftsmanship, beautifully expressed in every handcrafted mooncake and luxurious package.

A Journey Through Flavours and Elegance

Our mooncake selection is thoughtfully curated into two distinguished variants:

  • Classic Mooncake: Delight in beloved traditional flavours — Hong Kong White Lotus (low sugar), Lotus Single Yolk, Lotus Double Yolk, Red Bean, and Black Sesame — crafted with the utmost respect for heritage.
  • Premium Mooncake: Elevate your indulgence with bold, decadent flavours — Durian Musang King, Chocolate Royal Milk Tea, Red Date Honey Osmanthus, and Yam Pandan — each promising an opulent experience for the discerning palate.
Premium & Classic Mooncake Flavours
Tailored Gifting Moments: Four Elegant Tiers

Our Mooncake Hampers are available in four thoughtfully designed tiers, perfect for every occasion — from heartfelt gestures to grand celebrations:

  1. SELENE – Rp618,000+
    Includes two Classic Mooncake selections.
  2. MOONBLISS – Rp988,000+
    Includes four Classic Mooncake selections.
  3. AURORA – Rp1,538,000+
    Includes four Classic Mooncake selections and two Premium Mooncake selections.
  4. LUNARA – Rp2,638,000+
    Includes four Classic Mooncake selections, four Premium Mooncake selections, and a bottle of fine wine.
Exclusive Early Bird Offer

To mark the early anticipation of the season, The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place is pleased to extend an exclusive privilege — enjoy 20% savings on all Mooncake Hamper purchases made between the 23rd of July and the 17th of August 2025. Enhance your gift with any premium flavour for just Rp58,000+ per piece, elevating every moment of the festival.

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes that embody tradition, luxury, and culinary excellence. Each bite is a testament to the hotel’s unwavering commitment to quality and artistry. Mooncake Hampers are available to order until 6th of October 2025.

For enquiries and orders, please visitThe Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place’s Instagram @pasolajakarta or website www.ritzcarltonpacificplace.com.

