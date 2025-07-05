Saturday, 5 July 2025

Featured Travel

Experience Nature & Wildlife with The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place’s Family Retreat

by Indonesia Expat
Experience Nature & Wildlife with The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place’s Family Retreat

Reconnect, relax and explore with The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place’s thoughtfully curated Family Retreat.

The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place is delighted to introduce its exclusive Family Retreat — a thoughtful invitation for families to reconnect, relax, and create lasting memories within the vibrant cityscape. This bespoke experience combines refined comfort with meaningful encounters in nature and with wildlife, made possible through a partnership with Habitat Park SCBD.

Family Retreat Package
An Enchanting Escape for the Whole Family

The Family Retreat Package offers a comprehensive daytime and evening experience, featuring spacious accommodation, delectable dining options, and specially curated activities designed to foster family bonding and discovery. Guests can enjoy:

  • Elegant and comfortable accommodation thoughtfully designed for families
  • A daily presentation of five exquisite meals at The Club Lounge for two adults and two children under 12 years old
  • One rejuvenating 60-minute spa treatment, including facial acupressure, for two adults
  • Complimentary access to Habitat Park SCBD for three persons, for a delightful day immersed in nature
  • Early check-in from 12 noon and late check-out until 3 PM (subject to availability), offering added convenience and comfort
Habitat Park SCBD
A Natural Adventure Awaits

In collaboration with Habitat Park SCBD, this package invites families to experience unforgettable moments together amidst lush green landscapes, interactive wildlife encounters, and sustainable initiatives. This exclusive retreat offers a rare opportunity to reconnect with nature in the heart of the city.

Habitat Park is an urban oasis, featuring a botanical garden, interactive mini zoo, cat café, bird sanctuary, and a selection of inviting dining venues.

The Family Retreat Package is available for booking now, presenting a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Whether celebrating a special occasion or simply seeking precious family time, this thoughtfully crafted package promises an extraordinary and memorable experience.

For reservations and further information, please contact (021) 2550 1993, or email rc.jktrz.reservation@ritzcarlton.com.

