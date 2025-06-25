The Ritz-Carlton, Bali Named as “Indonesia’s Best Hotel Spas” in Travel+Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, a premier beachfront sanctuary nestled on the shores of Bali, is proud to announce its prestigious win as ‘Indonesia’s Best Hotel Spa’ in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025.

This recognition from one of the world’s most trusted voices in travel reflects The Ritz-Carlton, Bali’s unwavering commitment to wellness excellence, personalised service, and an immersive spa experience rooted in Balinese traditions. The award was announced at a gala celebration in Bangkok, Thailand, attended by leading figures from the global travel and hospitality industry.

“We are honoured to be named as Indonesia’s Best Hotel Spa by Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025,” said Go Kondo, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, who also ranked No. 2 among Indonesia’s Best Hotel General Managers. “My heartfelt gratitude goes to the Travel + Leisure readers for their continued trust and support. These accolades are a true reflection of our dedicated Ladies and Gentlemen who strive every day to create exceptional experiences for our guests,” he continued.

Inspired by the natural beauty and tranquillity of Nusa Dua, the luxury day spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a serene beachfront sanctuary. All therapies at the spa draw from the richness of the sea and the surrounding Balinese culture, blending natural ingredients — including pearl and seaweed — with traditional Balinese practices and modern techniques. Massages, water rituals, facials, and body wraps and scrubs are performed by expertly trained therapists within the resort’s spa, which features 10 treatment rooms and four villas. Express treatments, family experiences, and couples’ spa rituals are also available.

Chosen by discerning readers and luxury travellers, the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific celebrate the very best in travel experiences across the region — from hotels and resorts to airlines, cruises, and destinations.

For more information about The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, please visit ritzcarltonbali.com