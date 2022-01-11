An Auspicious Lunar New Year at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

The Lunar New Year is nearly upon us!

Be ready for the Auspicious Lunar New Year Roar-union from Signatures, a selection of beautiful hampers, and a prosperous stay at the timeless elegant room that Hotel Kempinski Jakarta has.

Lunar New Year Roar-union at Signatures Restaurant

A bountiful Year of the Tiger awaits at Signatures, with a sumptuous selection of traditional Lunar New Year delicacies, including braised seafood treasure, steamed fish and prawn, stewed Cantonese-style beef, and roasted duck, to symbolise prosperity, happiness, and auspiciousness for the rest of the year!

Share the blessing of good fortune and luck as you toss your yee sang, provided on each table, with your family. This offer is available for Chinese New Year dinner on 31st January and Chinese New Year brunch and dinner on 1st February for Rp718,000++ per person.

Chinese New Year Hampers

Spread the happiness and prosperity of the Chinese New Year festivities with hampers of good wishes for those you care for. Featuring a golden layer cake along with an assortment of cookies and sweets to symbolise longevity, vitality, and riches. The Prosperity Hamper is at Rp800,000 nett and the Abundance Hamper Rp1.2 million nett.

A Prosperous Stay at the Heart of the City

Celebrate Chinese New Year in style as you indulge in an auspicious stay in the heart of the city and welcome the Year of the Tiger. Enjoy an unforgettable stay with your lovely family with our special rate starting from Rp2.2 million ++ per night, inclusive of breakfast for two, for a stay period from 28th January to 2nd February 2022.

