A Prosperous Year of the Rabbit at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

The Lunar New Year is nearly upon us! And there’s no better way to mark the occasion than with a luscious culinary journey and an unforgettable staycation in the heart of the city.

Be ready to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with a “hoppy” New Year feast from Signatures, a selection of beautiful hampers from Kempi Deli and a prosperous stay in one of our timelessly elegant rooms.

“Hoppy” New Year Feast at Signatures Restaurant

Usher in the Year of the Rabbit with a grand feast and an abundance of flavour as you celebrate new beginnings and family ties this Lunar New Year. A bountiful Year of the Rabbit awaits at Signatures, with a sumptuous selection of traditional Lunar New Year delicacies, including braised seafood treasure, stewed beef brisket, wok-fried salted egg yolk crab, homemade dim sum and many more, to symbolise prosperity, happiness and auspiciousness for the rest of the year!

Share the blessing of good fortune and luck as you toss your Yee Sang, provided on each table, with your family. Book for IDR 688,000++ per person on 21st and 22nd January 2023.

Lunar New Year Hampers

Hop into the Year of the Rabbit and send wishes of prosperity, abundance and good health to your family, friends and business partners with our hampers. Exclusively curated with gourmet delicacies, our hampers include Peanut Butter Cookies, Salted Egg Cookies, Assorted Candy, Nian Gao, Lapis Legit Large, and Twinings Loose Tea. May our limited Chinese New Year hampers, jam-packed with must-have snacks during the festivities, bring fortune, success and harmony to all of you and your loved ones.

Prosperity Hamper IDR 1,200,000 nett

Abundance Hamper IDR 1,500,000 nett

A Prosperous Stay at the heart of the city

Celebrate Chinese New Year in style as you indulge in an auspicious stay in the heart of the city and welcome the Year of the Rabbit with happiness and prosperity. Enjoy an unforgettable stay with your lovely family with our special rate starting from IDR 2,700,000++ per night, including breakfast for two. For more information please call 021-2358-3800.