I discuss Cardiovascular disease (CVD) this time. I find that knowing your risks helps to prevent serious problems.

It also gives you a chance to influence your risk! Lots of challenges in 2024 again for us…

CVD is a general term to describe diseases that affect the heart or blood vessels

A build-up of fatty deposits inside the arteries and an increased risk of blood clots are associated with these diseases.

Types of CVD

The four main types are:

Coronary heart disease

This happens when the flow of blood to the heart muscle is blocked or reduced.

Examples are heart attack and angina.

Strokes and TIAs

A stroke is where the blood supply to a part of the brain can be cut off (or temporarily in case of a TIA).

Peripheral arterial disease

In a peripheral arterial disease there’s a blockage in the arteries to the limbs – usually the legs.

Aortic disease

An aortic aneurysm is an example. The aorta can be weak and bulges outwards. It can burst and cause a life-threatening bleeding.

Risk of CVD

It is not easy to identify a clear cause. Some have to do with your genetic make-up. There are risk factors. I mention the most important ones:

High blood pressure

High blood pressure can damage your blood vessels.

Smoking

Smoking can damage and narrow your blood vessels.

High cholesterol

Cholesterol can narrow your blood vessels and can cause a blood clot.

Diabetes

In diabetes your blood sugar levels are too high. High blood sugar levels can damage the blood vessels and make them narrow.

Inactivity

If you don’t exercise regularly, it’s more likely that you’ll have high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels and be overweight.

Being overweight

Being overweight or obese increases your risk of developing diabetes and high blood pressure, both of which are risk factors for CVD.

Family history of CVD

If you have family members with a history of CVD, your risk is also higher.

Tell this to your GP! It might be worth checking your blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Other risk factors

age – when you are over 50 you are at higher risk.

gender – men are more at risk

diet

alcohol

ethnic background (South Asian)

Preventing Cardiovascular disease

A healthy lifestyle can lower your risk!

Stop smoking

If you smoke, you should try to give up as soon as possible.

Have a balanced diet

A healthy, balanced diet is recommended for a healthy heart.

This diet should be low on saturated fats, salt and sugar. It should contain lots of fibers, fruit and vegetables.

Exercise regularly

Do at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity a week, such as cycling or walking.

Start at a level you feel comfortable with and gradually increase this.

Watch your weight

If you’re overweight or obese, a combination of regular exercise and a healthy diet can help you lose weight. Aim to get your BMI below 25.

Cut down on alcohol

Try not to exceed the recommended limit of 14alcohol units a week for men and women. If you do drink this much, you should aim to spread your drinking over three days or more.

Medication

If you have a particularly high risk of developing CVD, your GP may recommend taking medication to reduce your risk.

Medications that may be recommended include statins to lower blood cholesterol levels, low-dose aspirin to prevent blood clots and tablets to reduce blood pressure. Talk to your trusted Medical Practitioner to find out more about your risk and how to prevent Cardiovascular disease.

Have your Cardiovascular risk calculated!

Our doctors at GOOD PRACTICE clinic can help to predict your chances of developing a heart attack or a stroke. Good doctors will take a relevant history, physical examination, blood test and use an evidence based cardiac risk calculator.

