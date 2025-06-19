A New Chapter of Weekend Brunch at Bel Étage

Where beloved tradition meets delightful new surprises.

Long celebrated as the home of Jakarta’s most distinguished brunch, Bel Étage introduces a revitalised weekend affair, where beloved favourites meet inspired new touches, creating a renewed ritual for discerning palates.

Each Saturday and Sunday reveals a dynamic brunch experience, with a menu that evolves from week to week. Guests can look forward to an ever-changing rotation of pass-around delights, featuring indulgent specialities such as OP Ribs (Over-Prepared Ribs), Beef Wellington, and salt-baked fish, freshly prepared and theatrically presented tableside.

To complement the culinary offering, bespoke bar activations define each day. On Saturdays, handcrafted Italian sodas and elevated mocktails take centre stage, while on Sundays, a refreshing Juice Bar invites guests to savour vibrant blends made from the freshest produce.

The experience continues in the Signature Cheese Room, open throughout the weekend with an exquisite selection curated for true connoisseurs to discover and enjoy.

As adults savour leisurely moments, younger guests are welcomed to their own weekend adventure. With thoughtfully designed children’s activities at The Residences, Brunch at Bel Étage becomes a celebration for the entire family.

Join Bel Étage at The St. Regis Jakarta every Saturday and Sunday for a brunch experience like no other.

For further information about The St. Regis Jakarta, please visit www.stregisjakarta.com or follow @stregisjakarta on Instagram. For enquiries and reservations, please contact the Food & Beverage Reservations Team at +62 811 1922 2262 or via email at dine.stregisjakarta@stregis.com.