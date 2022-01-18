New State Capital to be Called Nusantara

The head of the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), Suharso Monoarfa, has confirmed that President Joko Widodo’s new capital city will be named Nusantara.

He said the capital would be in the form of a special regional government at the provincial level.

“The state capital called Nusantara is a regional government unit that is special in nature, so what is hereinafter referred to as Nation’s Capital (IKN) is omitted, according to linguists being the state capital named Nusantara is a regional government unit that is special at the provincial level,” said Suharso during a meeting with the Working Committee Nation’s Capital Bill on Monday 17th January 2022.

The Chairman of Commission II of the House of Representatives Ahmad Doli Kurnia said the government had approved the formation of the state capital, namely a special regional government at the provincial level. He said that all factions in the working committee for the nation’s capital bill also agreed to this.

“The government agrees, all factions agree that the name, from the beginning we agreed, is the regional government specifically for the capital city, hereinafter referred to as the authority whose specificity is regulated in this law,” said Doli.

The Head of Bappenas, Suharso Monoarfa, announced the name of Indonesia’s new capital city, Nusantara, during a meeting with the Working Committee for the Draft Bill on the State Capital (IKN). He said the name had been approved by the president.

Suharso explained that initially the name of the new capital city of Indonesia had not been included in Jokowi’s presidential decree. He said that his party had withheld the name because Jokowi had not received confirmation.

Suharso said Jokowi had just approved the name of the nation’s capital last Friday 14th January 2022. He said Jokowi agreed with the name Nusantara.