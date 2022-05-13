Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort: GPDRR Official Resort and G20 Indonesia Host

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort is officially appointed as the Official Resort and Trusted Host during the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) Global Platform 2022.

The event will take place in Bali from 23rd to 28th May 2022. The seventh session of the GPDRR GP2022 will be coordinated by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and the Indonesian government, in line with Indonesia’s G20 Presidency this year.

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort is known as a lavish, luxurious, and sophisticated beachfront resort with world-class facilities. Since its establishment in 2013, Sofitel has hosted numerous prestigious international events, such as the APEC Indonesia 2013, IMF-World Bank Conferences 2018, ASEAN Leaders Gathering of 2018, Bali Democracy Forum 2022, and ITB Berlin 2022. Earlier this year, from 20-24th March, Sofitel also hosted the 144th Inter-Parliamentary Union Inaugural Gala Dinner (#IPU144) at its five-star beachfront Gamelan Ballroom.

The Gala Dinner was held perfectly, receiving praise and appreciation from the Chairman of the House of Representatives Puan Maharani, who hosted the event. A total of 132 countries attended the 144th IPU Assembly Meeting, with the agenda to restore the global economy and tourism.

The resort has been designed to provide a high level of security and protection. Trusted by various VIPs throughout the year, Sofitel has hosted everyone from high ranking government officials, ministers, and even President Joko Widodo – who enjoyed leisure time at the milky white-sand beach with his family.

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort’s portfolio has been the perfect venue for any event. The

meeting spaces with a total of 12 meeting rooms are designed to allow a wide range of meetings and event sizes— accommodating up to 700 people—and event styles, from intimate dinners, weddings, to conferences and meetings. All available venues are equipped with the latest conference technology, audiovisual equipment, and wireless internet access. Experienced meeting planners, dedicated chefs, and professionally trained concierges are also available to assist the guests during the event. Every detail is tailor-made to perfection.

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort also offers the delegates and participants of G20 member states accommodation facilities. The 415 exquisite rooms, including 22 Suites and 18 Private Pool Villas, offer true five-star comfort and luxurious experience, with a high level of safety and security.

All the features above make Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort a perfect destination to host the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GP2022) series of events.

Other than GPDRR GP 2022, the partnership will also involve the upcoming events:

UCLA Health In Asia Conference 2022

Held from 27th to 31st August, UCLA and UCLA Health are hosting a special conference where experts will gather to

discuss the emerging trends that have made an impact on healthcare and the patient experience.

AVPN Global Conference 2022

From 21st to 24th June, this conference will consist of over six plenaries, 42 breakout sessions, workshops, networking experiences, and small group sessions. The AVPN Global Conference 2022 agenda will provide a into the cross-cutting thematic areas that represent the most pressing challenges in Asia; from climate change, economic opportunities, to health.

President Jokowi recently had even enjoyed his leisure time at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua’s white-sand beach with his family during the Idul Fitri holidays. They were spotted enjoying fun activities, such as kite flying and playing beachfront at the resort.