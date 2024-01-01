Netflix Indonesia Unveils 2024 Local Content and Productions

Netflix Indonesia invited local media for an intimate gathering at the Four Seasons Jakarta as the former announced its local content and productions, slated for the year 2024, on the 2nd of February.

Moreover, Netflix Indonesia’s original limited series, Gadis Kretek, made a big splash, securing the top spot among the 10 most-watched series in its home country for nine weeks while also debuting inside the global top 10 during its premiere week.

Other original content by Netflix Indonesia throughout the previous year included, to name a few, the Indonesian teen drama Dear David and the romantic comedy limited series Ex-Addicts Club.

“Indonesia is a huge market for local content,” Rusli Eddy, the head of content at Netflix Indonesia, told the press. “And we hope it stays the same going forward. When we look back at our original content [so far], there has been plenty of diversity in terms of both theme and genre. That has always been our mission.”

Putri Silalahi, the head of public relations at Netflix Indonesia, further added, “Our focus in 2024 is 3C: Content, Choice, and Conversation. These will be our guiding lights concerning what we will focus on and what our priorities will be for this year.”

Six original titles by Netflix Indonesia have been confirmed for a 2024 release. Joko Anwar’s sci-fi supernatural series, Nightmares & Daydreams, is set to star an all-star cast including, to name a few, Ario Bayu, Lukman Sardi, and Nirina Zubir. Edwin’s Kabut Berduri is a murder mystery led by two-time Citra Award winner Putri Marino. Yosep Anggi Noen’s 24 Jam Bersama Gaspar is an adaptation of an Indonesian dystopian crime novel of the same title, starring four-time Citra Award winner Reza Rahadian. Another novel adaptation by Netflix Indonesia is Titik Nol, starring Denny Sumargo and Marissa Anita. Timo Tjahjanto returns to his hardcore action roots with an assassin’s tale, The Shadow Strays, with Aurora Ribero as his anti-heroine.

The last to be announced was Rako Prijanto’s Monster, which features only four actors. Eddy and Silalahi teased the thriller as the first Indonesian feature film with no dialogue.

Netflix has diversified its content more in recent years, particularly thanks to content made by filmmakers outside Hollywood. Netflix Indonesia, in particular, has continued re-introducing underrated, yesteryear features to its subscribers, such as 2005’s Purple and Violet, 2007’s Three Days to Forever, and 2008’s Fiction, which won the Citra Award (the Indonesian equivalent to the Academy Awards) for Best Picture.

When asked whether Netflix Indonesia has plans to launch a specific campaign to promote classic Indonesian films to the newer generation, Silalahi answered, “This is something my team and I are discussing at the moment because there will be more [classic Indonesian] films to arrive [on Netflix], and the National Film Day is coming up.”