Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta Unveils ‘TITILARAN’: A Cross-Generational Artistic Legacy

In 1962, President Sukarno envisioned Hotel Indonesia as more than just a building; he saw it as a powerful symbol of national progress and unity—a shining beacon of modern architecture and profound national aspiration.

His intention was for the Hotel Indonesia’s décor to serve as a vibrant showcase of Indonesia’s national character and rich artistic heritage. A passionate collector and patron of the arts, he meticulously shaped this artistic landscape, consistently challenging artists to experiment with new materials.

Sukarno strategically placed artworks with carefully chosen themes throughout public areas. Statues such as Girl Going for a Bath by Sulistyo and Two Girls Fetching Water by Saptoto were displayed near the swimming pool, while Trubus’s revered sculpture of Dewi Sri, the Indonesian goddess of rice, adorned the hotel’s front garden. These artistic choices also reflected Sukarno’s well-known admiration for the beauty of Indonesian women, which he regarded as a vital element of the nation’s cultural and artistic identity.

Over the years, contemporary art—characterised by its diversity in materials, methods, concepts, and subjects—has taken centre stage. Often challenging traditional boundaries and reflecting a globally influenced, culturally diverse, and technologically advancing world, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta is proud to be part of this evolving movement. Drawing inspiration from our enduring legacy through the lens of art, we aim to transcend creative boundaries by presenting the perspectives of two distinct generations. This initiative firmly positions Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta as a pioneer and leading destination for multi-generational guests seeking a rich cultural experience.

The ‘TITILARAN‘ exhibition, thoughtfully curated by Rizki A. Zaelani, a highly respected and influential figure in Indonesia’s art scene, forms an integral part of this celebration. Renowned for his insightful curatorial vision, Rizki has masterfully brought the ‘TITILARAN‘ theme to life through a compelling collection of art installations. His curatorial expertise is widely recognised both locally and internationally, having illuminated numerous major exhibitions and guided the evolution of contemporary art in Indonesia.

Held in the lobby of Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta, the exhibition features a remarkable collaborative collection from both established masters and emerging talents. Highlights include the iconic three-metre Sunarkiv, a collaboration between Arkiv Vimansa and Sunaryo, offering a reinterpretation of the infamous Mickiv, with a spiritual focus on Sunaryo’s pilgrimage to the Ka’bah. Further collaborations explore family ties and artistic lineage, including works by Haryadi Suadi and Radi Arwinda, as well as Tisna Sanjaya and Etza Meisyara. The exhibition also features intertwined female expressions through the work of Andre Tanama and Landha Bellamora, a fusion of fashion and art through the lenses of Jeihan and Mel Ahyar, and enduring legacies represented in the realist works of Widayat and Eko Rahmy.

Paper as a medium is reimagined through the modern approaches of Made Wianta and Irfan Hendrian, while an immersive experience of colour is brought to life by Teja Astawa and REEXP, complemented by aesthetic sculpture from Rita Widagdo and Gabriel Aries.

The ‘TITILARAN’ exhibition is open to the public from the 23rd of July to the 18th of August 2025. Visitors are invited to explore the living legacy of the late President Sukarno as it meets contemporary visual art, offering both aspiration and inspiration for generations to come.

To celebrate its anniversary, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta invites guests to stay at the iconic property with exclusive offers on rooms and suites, including daily breakfast, Rp500,000 hotel credit per stay (minimum two-night stay), and a limited-edition ‘TITILARAN’ welcome gift. Book now at www.kempinski.com/jakarta until the end of August for stays through December 2025, and enjoy the opportunity to experience the Salon Suite, Diplomatic Suite, or Presidential Suite with a truly one-of-a-kind offer.

For more information, please visit:

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta Anniversary Offer or contact via WhatsApp at 0817-0791-398.