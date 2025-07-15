Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta Welcomes Back Petra Baumann as General Manager

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta is delighted to announce the appointment of Petra Baumann as its new General Manager.

A seasoned hotelier with an impressive 23-year career within Kempinski Hotels, Petra Baumann’s return to Jakarta marks a significant moment for the iconic property. Ms Baumann’s journey with Kempinski began in 2002 at the prestigious Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin. Since then, her career has seen remarkable growth and diverse international experience across several renowned properties.

In 2012, Ms Baumann expanded her expertise as Rooms Division Manager at Kempinski Hotel Gravenbruch Frankfurt. Her first executive leadership position followed in 2014 as EAM/Director of Operations at Kempinski Hotel N’Djamena, Chad.

Ms Baumann’s strong connection with Jakarta was first established in December 2015 when she joined Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta as Hotel Manager, where her outstanding leadership quickly became evident. She went on to serve as General Manager for the opening of Kempinski Residences Guangzhou from 2019 to 2021, before most recently holding the position of Cluster General Manager at Villa Rosa Kempinski Nairobi and Olare Mara Kempinski Masai Mara from 2021 to 2025.

A German national, Petra Baumann, is fluent in English and French, in addition to her native German. Her return to Jakarta signifies not only a homecoming but also the continuation of a strong bond with the team and the city’s dynamic spirit.

“I am incredibly grateful and excited to return to Jakarta after six years,” said Petra Baumann. “The city has undergone such rapid development, particularly with the impressive advancements in public transport, the proliferation of world-class shopping malls, diverse dining destinations, and vibrant cultural hubs. This not only makes accessing and departing from Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta incredibly convenient for our guests but also offers a wealth of new activities for both local and international visitors to explore – a truly fantastic enhancement. I’m also truly happy to see so many familiar faces among the hotel team. I am ready to collaborate with them to ensure Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta continues to stand proudly as an iconic landmark of Indonesia and a leading hospitality provider in this dynamic city.”

The entire team at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta extends a warm welcome to Petra Baumann and wishes her every success in her new role.