WEEKEND BRUNCHES AND THE WOMEN’S TABLE AT GRAND HYATT JAKARTA

Grand Hyatt Jakarta proudly presents an enticing selection of food and beverage offerings ranging from vibrant weekend brunches to the newly launched and exciting ladies’ night.

🍽️ Saturday: Sparkling Festa Brunch at C’s Steak and Seafood

Every Saturday from 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM, guests are invited to savour authentic Italian dishes in a lively setting. Enjoy premium beef cuts, fresh seafood, giant risotto, and decadent desserts.

Price : IDR 888,000++ per guest (excluding alcoholic beverages) IDR 1,088,000++ per guest with free-flow Prosecco for an elevated weekend experience



🍴 Sunday: Grand Sunday Brunch at Grand Café

Experience a warm, home-like dining atmosphere every Sunday at Grand Café, featuring a delicious mix of local and Western dishes including Beijing duck, chicken and beef satay, rib-eye teppanyaki, sushi, sashimi, and more.

Time : Sunday from 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM

Price : IDR 688,000++ per guest

Additional non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage packages are available

🍸 Wednesday: The Women’s Table at Fountain Lounge

Unwind in style every Wednesday evening at Fountain Lounge with The Women’s Table, an exciting ladies’ night featuring live entertainment by Charm Band.

Time : Wednesdays from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Offer : Two complimentary cocktails or mocktails for ladies

Terms and conditions apply

📞 For more information:

Call +62 21 2992 1298 or visit @grandhyattjakarta on Instagram.