Wednesday, 4 June 2025

Connext - Swiss Bel - st regis - park hyatt - holiday inn - BSJ - Dialoog
SSI - businessm- artotel - ACG - AI event
Indonesia Expat
Featured Food & Drink

WEEKEND BRUNCHES AND THE WOMEN’S TABLE AT GRAND HYATT JAKARTA

by Indonesia Expat
WEEKEND BRUNCHES AND THE WOMEN’S TABLE AT GRAND HYATT JAKARTA

Grand Hyatt Jakarta proudly presents an enticing selection of food and beverage offerings ranging from vibrant weekend brunches to the newly launched and exciting ladies’ night.

🍽️ Saturday: Sparkling Festa Brunch at C’s Steak and Seafood

Every Saturday from 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM, guests are invited to savour authentic Italian dishes in a lively setting. Enjoy premium beef cuts, fresh seafood, giant risotto, and decadent desserts.

  • Price:

    • IDR 888,000++ per guest (excluding alcoholic beverages)

    • IDR 1,088,000++ per guest with free-flow Prosecco for an elevated weekend experience

Grand Sunday Brunch at Grand Café
Grand Sunday Brunch at Grand Café

🍴 Sunday: Grand Sunday Brunch at Grand Café

Experience a warm, home-like dining atmosphere every Sunday at Grand Café, featuring a delicious mix of local and Western dishes including Beijing duck, chicken and beef satay, rib-eye teppanyaki, sushi, sashimi, and more.

  • Time: Sunday from 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM

  • Price: IDR 688,000++ per guest

  • Additional non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage packages are available

🍸 Wednesday: The Women’s Table at Fountain Lounge

Unwind in style every Wednesday evening at Fountain Lounge with The Women’s Table, an exciting ladies’ night featuring live entertainment by Charm Band.

  • Time: Wednesdays from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM

  • Offer: Two complimentary cocktails or mocktails for ladies

  • Terms and conditions apply

📞 For more information:
Call +62 21 2992 1298 or visit @grandhyattjakarta on Instagram.

Related posts

Food Trucks Boom as Mouths Water on the Streets of Indonesia

Markus Yohannes

What’s on Christmas and New Year’s Eve in Indonesia?

Indonesia Expat

Trehaus School Open House: Explore Jakarta’s Premier Preschool-Daycare

Indonesia Expat

Two Tourists Saved from Mount Agung Climb Attempt

Indonesia Expat

The Traces of Hinduism in Minangkabau

Donny Syofyan

Fake It till You Break It: Soul Searching in Bali

Indonesia Expat