PPKM Java-Bali Extended Until 3rd January

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan announced that the government has again extended PPKM in Java and Bali for the period from 14th December 2021 to 3rd January 2022.

A number of regions are under PPKM levels 3, 2, under the new rules.

“Details regarding this information will be conveyed through the Home Affairs Ministry,” added Luhut.

Based on the results of the assessment up to 11th December, there are only 10 regencies and cities in Java and Bali which are at level 3, or 7.8 percent of the total 128 regions. There are also 13 regencies and cities that are included in level 1.

“However, there are four regencies and cities that have risen to Level 2,” said Luhut.

The previous edition of the Java and Bali PPKM was implemented for two weeks from 30th November to 13th December. During that period, there were additional 10 regencies and cities that entered level 2 because there was a decrease in the number of tests carried out. As a result, 23 regions were recorded in the level 2 category.

DKI Jakarta is one of the regions that experienced an increase in PPKM status during last week’s extension. All areas in DKI Jakarta are now at level 2.

Meanwhile, several districts and cities are still categorised as level 1 in PPKM Java and Bali. Some of them are Cirebon, Pangandaran Regency, Banjar, Tegal, Semarang, Salatiga, Magelang, Kendal Regency, Semarang Regency, Grobogan Regency, and Demak Regency.