Shangri-La Launches Global “Find Your Shangri-La” Campaign

A new brand film by a GRAMMY® award-winning director together with specially designed drinks and menus will usher in a campaign to help guests discover their own Shangri-La.

Shangri-La today launched its new “Find Your Shangri-La” global campaign, created to help guests find their personal moments of joy at the luxury hotel chain renowned for its delivery of Asian hospitality.

The initial part of the campaign is centred around a whimsical brand film that celebrates Shangri-La’s commitment to providing guests with unforgettable experiences, showcased through unexpected moments of personalised and authentic service. “At Shangri-La, we understand that each guest has a unique version of what it means to ‘Find Your Shangri-La‘ “, says Shangri-La Chairman Hui Kuok. “We have a rich legacy of more than 50 years in delighting customers and wanted to take this opportunity to highlight something that has always been part of us — bringing joyful moments to the people we host.

“The new brand film captures the unique way in which we delight our guests with special moments and treats through our warm, authentic hospitality. We are excited to debut our campaign with this film, alongside an array of immersive experiences that elevate our brand experience.”

The film was developed in partnership with GRAMMY® award-winning director Dave Meyers. To illustrate how guests can find their own Shangri-La, he brought to life fanciful characters that represent different guest personas and chronicled how they found their happiness in various Shangri-La properties, showcasing the delightful, personalised hospitality experiences offered at each hotel.

“Shangri-La is more than a physical place”, said Meyers. “It is a state of mind – a magical world that you can get lost in. Making this film has been a wonderful and inspiring experience for me to explore what ‘Shangri-La’ means to modern travellers”.

“Find Your Shangri-La” themed experiences at 13 hotels globally For guests with epicurean tastes, Shangri-La has curated exclusive “Find Your Shangri-La” menus, inspired by Chinese and regional Asian cuisines and interpreted through the hotels’ local culinary cultures. While each menu is unique to the hotel, all menus celebrate unexpected flavours and presentations that offer diners the chance to experience a moment

of joy. The menus will be available from today until 13th August 2023.

Shangri-La has also created a collection of imaginative cocktails and mocktails inspired by the “Find Your Shangri-La” campaign theme. Available from today through 31st December 2023, the three #FindYourShangriLa cocktails include the Daydreamer, Taste of Eden, and the Sky is the Limit. Guests can enjoy these cocktails while being serenaded by the brand film’s theme song, “Over the Rainbow”. Members of Shangri-La Circle, the brand’s contemporary travel and lifestyle platform, can also enjoy a complimentary #FindYourShangriLa cocktail on Members’ Day, on the sixth of each month.

The “Find your Shangri-La” menus and special drinks are available at selected Shangri-La hotels in France, China, Thailand, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

In the months ahead, Shangri-La looks forward to offering more memorable experiences and heartfelt hospitality. These are expected to delight leisure, family and business travellers alike. Stay tuned for updates!