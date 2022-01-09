Jayapura Floods Recede, Victims Return Home

Flood victims in Jayapura City, Papua, have begun to return to their homes after the water that deluged houses started to recede.

Head of Jayapura City Social Services Irawadi said that only one of several refugee posts now houses flood victims.

“There are several refugee posts, such as the Social Education and Training Centre, Trikora Sports Centre, Kotaraja Brimob Headquarters, and others. Currently, there are only refugees at Trikora Gymnasium, where there are 54 families consisting of 198 people,” he explained on Sunday 9th January.

Residents who took refuge in Trikora Sports Centre were flood victims from the Organda Housing, which is the only location that is still inundated. The Jayapura City Flood and Landslide Disaster Management Team is continuing to supply the needs of the flood victims, even though they have since returned to their respective homes.

Irawadi said the number of people who have been affected by the flooding is still increasing because there is still additional data coming in.

“Last night, the Jayapura Deputy Mayor said that the victims of the floods and landslides were 7,005 people, but today there are an additional 400 people,” he said.

Floods and landslides hit Jayapura City due to extreme rain that fell from the night of Thursday 6th January through to early morning on Friday 7th January. As a result, as many as seven people died after being buried by landslides at several points.

