ANDAZ BRAND DEBUTS IN INDONESIA WITH THE OPENING OF ANDAZ BALI

The first Andaz resort in Asia, Andaz Bali, offers a modern and immersive interpretation of the traditional Balinese village.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today the opening of Andaz Bali, marking the entry of the vibrant Andaz brand into Indonesia. Offering a contemporary take on the traditional Balinese village and its way of life, Andaz Bali is located in the heart of Sanur, a quaint seaside village known for its old-world charm, picturesque beaches and spectacular sunrises.

“As we continue to offer our guests new and immersive ways to rediscover Bali, we are honored to introduce the Andaz brand to Sanur, where Indonesia’s first Hyatt-branded hotel opened more than 40 years ago,”

said David Udell, group president, Asia-Pacific, Hyatt. “Andaz Bali is our first Andaz resort in Asia, adding to the brand’s growing urban portfolio in the region which includes Seoul, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Singapore, Tokyo and Xiamen.”

A short 22-minute drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport, Sanur is located along Bali’s south-eastern coastline. Andaz Bali pays homage to Balinese art and craftsmanship, weaving together the island’s rich heritage and the contemporary influence from artists who have been visiting Sanur over the decades.

“From the resort’s residentially inspired architecture and interior design to the food and music, Andaz Bali juxtaposes the calm and timeless spirit of Sanur with an energizing approach that inspires guests,”

said Rina Mariani, general manager, Andaz Bali. “Our colleagues absolutely adore this village, and enjoy sharing their favorite beach hangouts, restaurants and activities so our guests can experience Sanur the way a local would.”

Concept and Design

The resort’s overall concept reflects the locale and is inspired by the surrounding villages, from its intimate scale with buildings nestled amid the lush greenery to the use of the distinctive red brick, a traditional construction material in Sanur. The heart of Andaz Bali is the Village Square where the open, barrier-free design and stimulating programming invites guests and local residents to come together. Set in low-rise clusters, the guest accommodations and facilities are spread across a lush tropical landscape following the cardinal directions, which play a significant role in the Balinese Hindu religion. Andaz Bali offers a myriad of settings to suit different moods – from the tranquil Dukuh area, a secluded village within a village where ancient banyan trees and Garden Villas stand side by side to the vibrant ocean-facing main pool deck located by the Fisherman’s Club beach bar.

Guestrooms and Villas

Designed by the Bangkok-based Tierra Design and Spin Design Studio in Tokyo, Andaz Bali features 149 guestrooms including 18 Garden Villas and four Beach Villas arranged in a series of courtyards, which create a sense of discovery as guests move through the resort. Starting at 710 square feet (66 square meters), the rooms, suites and villas are designed in contemporary Balinese style, using locally sourced materials such as bamboo, andesite stone, marble and teakwood. Each room boasts a private balcony overlooking the garden, ocean or lagoon. Steps from the beach, each of the 6,221-square-foot (578-square-meter) two-bedroom Beach Villas offer a verdant outdoor terrace for intimate gatherings and barbecues, a spacious living room, a swimming pool and in-villa check-in.

Dining

Andaz Bali offers innovative culinary venues inspired by the lively dining culture in Indonesia. The resort’s signature restaurant, Fisherman’s Club is a modern take on a Jimbaran seafood dining experience with a sophisticated beach club ambience. Taking inspiration from the shophouses in Denpasar’s Chinatown, diners are welcome to sit wherever they like and order as they wish at Village Square which features four intertwining restaurants on the ground floor with a private dining room and guestrooms on the upper floor. Whether it’s Asian fare and Indonesian favorites from Wok Wok meat fresh from the grill at FireFox roasts from the eponymous Blue Oven or coffee and desserts from Deli Bakery each dining option delivers unique flavors that bring the senses to life.

Wellness

Connected via an aromatic herb and flower garden, Shankha Spa in the adjacent Hyatt Regency Bali offers pampering treatments inspired by Balinese healing traditions using indigenous ingredients such as sea salt, pearl powder, coconut oil and spices It also houses a fitness center sauna, steam room hot and cold plunge pool s yoga space, an adults-only pool and a small boutique and lounge Guests can enjoy a refreshing dip in one of three swimming pools at Andaz Bali an infinity beachfront pool a children’s pool as well as a pool that sits beneath a majestic tree for those who prefer a more relaxing and reflective ambiance.

Social Spaces

Located by the lively Village Square, Andaz Bali offers four interconnected Studios that span a total of 2,540 square feet (236 square meters) for hosting creative gatherings and events. As is typical of traditional Balinese architecture, these flexible function spaces are designed to take advantage of the island’s balmy tropical climate so guests can enjoy the fresh air and natural daylight. Guests who prefer to take their events and celebrations exclusively outdoors can choose from a variety of venues including the beach garden Beach Villa s and private courtyards

For more information and to make a reservation, please visit: andazbali.com.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.