Manchester City Football School Programme at British School Jakarta

British School Jakarta and Manchester City Football Club are officially opening the Manchester City Football School at British School Jakarta ([email protected]).

“We are very enthusiastic to start our football school and bring the world-class football coaching experience to Indonesia’s promising football talents by partnering with Manchester City Football Club,” said British School Jakarta Principal, David Butcher.

“We believe in the importance of wellbeing for students, and how this is the key element of wellbeing education going forward.”

A unique provision of education in football will be delivered through this programme. [email protected] adopts the curriculum and methodology used by the coaching team at Manchester City and is delivered by a full-time Manchester City coach who is permanently placed.

Jorgina Busquets, the Managing Director of Football Education and Recreation for City Football Group commented, “We are very pleased that Chris McCarthy, who has been part of our coaching team for over 10 years, has now joined the British School Jakarta to share the Manchester City philosophy with students and the wider Jakarta community.”

Non-BSJ students can start applying now as the school is open for its first cohort of students aged under 8 and under 10 (U8 and U10). Furthermore, BSJ students will participate in this programme through the school’s Physical and Health Education (PHE) curriculum as well as the extensive Extracurricular Activities (ECA) programme.

Classes that are open for non-BSJ students will start on 22nd March 2022 (subject to the prevailing relevant official’s regulation in relation to COVID-19). Classes will run every Tuesday for children aged 7-8 and Thursday for children aged 9-10. The inaugural term will run for 13 sessions, once per week.

Due to the pandemic, BSJ currently only has limited spots for 24 non-BSJ participants available for the Football School. Strict COVID-19 protocols will be applied.

Click here for more information about [email protected]