British School Jakarta 50th Anniversary

British School Jakarta’s (BSJ) 50th anniversary was celebrated with a spirited beginning in 2023; embarking on an unforgettable journey, the school’s golden jubilee is a testament to five decades of excellence, growth, and belonging.

The dynamic spirit of BSJ, which has not only shaped generations but also continues to inspire a lasting legacy of excellence in education and in life, was showcased through a series of remarkable events.

BSJ Celebrates Unforgettable Manchester City Trophy Tour 2023 – 1st October

On 1st October 2023, the British School Jakarta hosted the Manchester City Trophy Tour, turning its grounds into a football haven with the prestigious Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, and UEFA Super Cup trophies on display. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as students, parents, and football enthusiasts witnessed this extraordinary event, graced by Manchester City legend, Shaun Wright-Phillips.

In an insightful interview, Wright-Phillips shared experiences, adding star power and making the day unforgettable. This marked a milestone in the partnership between Manchester City Football Club and BSJ, promising remarkable events and solidifying the bond between football and education. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, BSJ’s Treble Trophy Tour symbolised a commitment to excellence.

As the proud home of the Manchester City Football School in Indonesia, BSJ took centre stage, drawing students and parents to catch a glimpse of the trophies. The echoes of this special day will resonate, reminding the community of the exciting intersection of sports and education that unfolded on 1st October 2023.

His Royal Highness Visits – 24th November

In a momentous event, British School Jakarta (BSJ) had the honour of hosting HRH Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, on Friday, 24th November 2023. His visit was a significant highlight for BSJ as he toured New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, and Indonesia in his role as the Head of the Duke of Edinburgh | International Award, of which BSJ is a distinguished member.

Opening the BSJ campus in 1994, the visit was especially meaningful as a welcome back for HRH Prince Edward. BSJ collaborated with the International Award Team in Indonesia, the British Embassy, the Indonesian Ministry of Education and Culture, and the City Government of Tangerang Selatan to ensure a seamless and memorable visit.

During his time at BSJ, Prince Edward immersed himself in the vibrant school atmosphere, including watching children play football. His interactions with pupils reflected the active spirit of the award, fostering a meaningful connection with the students.

This royal visit marked another historic milestone for BSJ, particularly significant amid the ongoing celebrations of the school’s 50th anniversary. The entire BSJ community cherishes the memories of this exceptional day, highlighting the enduring connection between the school and the Duke of Edinburgh’s impactful initiatives.

Biathlon & Bazaar – 26th November

At the Biathlon & Bazaar 2023 on Sunday, 26th November, the BSJ community showcased diverse talents and skills, making our school truly unique. The event was a beautiful celebration of individuality and shared passions, with every participant, vendor, and spectator contributing to an unforgettable experience. Drawing a considerable crowd, the event was a massive success, raising funds for ISDI (Ikatan Sindroma Down Indonesia), totalling an impressive Rp66,243,014.

This achievement was made possible by the unwavering support of the BSJ community and staff, whose participation and generosity played a vital role. The event, dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Down Syndrome, exemplifies the power of unity and giving back. The BSJ Biathlon and Bazaar 2023 will be remembered as a testament to these values.

