Indonesia’s Second Home Visa Officially Launched

The Directorate General of Immigration at the Law and Human Rights Ministry has officially launched the Second Home Visa policy.

The policy is stated in Circular Number IMI-0740.GR.01.01 of 2022 concerning the granting of visas and limited stay permits for second homes, issued on Tuesday 25th October 2022. Acting Director General of Immigration Widodo Ekatjahjana emphasised that this policy would come into effect 60 days after the circular letter was issued.

“Towards the implementation of the G20 Summit, today we officially launched the Second Home Visa. The goal is to attract foreign tourists to Bali and various other destinations,” he said while at the launch of the policy in Bali on Tuesday.

According to Ekatjahjana, the Second Home Visa is certain for foreigners, including former Indonesian nationals, who want to stay and contribute positively to the Indonesian economy.

With this visa, they can stay for five or 10 years and carry out various non-work activities such as investment, tourism, and others. Applications for a second home visa can be done easily through a website-based application on visa-online.immigration.go.id.

The required documents are:

A national passport that is valid and still valid for a minimum of 36 months

Proof of fund in the form of an account owned by a foreigner or guarantor with a value of at least Rp2 billion or equivalent

Recent colour photograph with a size of 4 cm x 6 cm against a white background

Curriculum Vitae

The non-tax state revenue (PNBP) rate for a Second Home Visa is Rp3 million, in accordance with the provisions in the Finance Minister Regulation Number 2 of 2022. This payment can be made outside of Indonesia through the non-tax state revenue payment portal available.